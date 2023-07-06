JCC CHICAGO PRESENTS, "GROWING HOPE" AT GALLAGHER WAY - A FREE CONCERT FOR CHICAGOLAND STUDENTS HOSTED BY - TIKTOK SUPERSTAR MONTANA TUCKER

Including America's Got Talent's Avery Dixon, The BoykinZ, and other surprise guests slated to promote Tolerance, Acceptance, Understanding and Hope.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JCC Chicago, in partnership with the Chicago Cubs, will present the "Growing Hope" concert, free to Gen Z students, at Gallagher Way outside of Wrigley Field in Chicago on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

In response to growing antisemitism and hate crimes, which have more than doubled in Chicago over the past year, "Growing Hope" is an expansion of the current six-month, state-wide residency of Violins of Hope, instruments once played by Holocaust victims and survivors, some in concentration camp orchestras.

The dream of JCC Chicago President and CEO, Addie Goodman is that the stories and sounds of these historic instruments be juxtaposed against today's most popular pop, rap, hip-hop, jazz, and country music, representing a moving fusion of sounds and demonstrating the beauty, power, and unity that is found in our differences. That dream is coming true with the help of the Chicago Cubs.

The "Growing Hope" concert aspires to create core memories for more than 3,000 youth by engaging them through unforgettable sounds and stories. The visceral demonstration of difference combined with the fusion of sounds and styles will serve as a powerful example of unity and hope.

"Our young people are far removed from the Holocaust. Our survivor numbers are growing smaller. While the State of Illinois was the first to mandate Holocaust education, only 21 states have followed and both criteria and curricula remain weak. Holocaust education today is in many cases reduced to a few pages in a textbook, a few questions on the final exam," said Addie Goodman.

"Violins of Hope provides a new avenue for Holocaust education, particularly for students, bringing the human story of the Holocaust to the forefront. Learning about the people who played in concentration camps, about why they played, and what happened to them and their music, which in many cases saved their lives. We are choosing to look through the beautiful lens of humanity, ensuring that today's young people really understand how important it is to be kind and good to others." Goodman said.

Featured Artists include:

Montana Tucker (12M social media followers)

TikTok superstar and Emcee of the Growing Hope concert, Montana is an award-winning singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, social media force, and philanthropist. Montana is the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors and creator of the TikTok series How To: Never Forget, which is focused on Holocaust education.

The BoykinZ (65M views on TikTok with 500,000 followers)

15–22-year-old singing sisters, best known as "the black girls of country TikTok", have performed on the Shania Twain "Queen of Me" Tour and CMT Awards. "Just expressing ourselves to the fullest, even in music, can help set other people free because there are people who want you to stick to stereotypes, but we don't do that," said Kylan Boykin.

Saxophonist extraordinaire and "America's Got Talent" 2022 Golden Buzzer Winner, in addition to first runner-up on "America's Got Talent: All-Stars," Avery uniquely understands the importance of tolerance and inclusion after overcoming a childhood marked by constant bullying.

Other special guests to be announced.

Teens may register for up to four free admissions with student I.D., including accompanying adults. Use promo code: GHGA to register. For more information about the Growing Hope Concert visit jccchicago.org/growinghope

JCC (Jewish Community Centers) Chicago, founded in 1903 and rooted in Jewish values, offers a life-affirming journey fostering a connected, inclusive community from birth through senior years. With a focus on growing good kids and building connections, it is JCC Chicago's mission to strengthen community from generation to generation. Today, JCC Chicago serves a diverse population of more than 65,000 community members who learn, grow, and thrive through early childhood, day and overnight camps, teen, adult and family offerings, fitness and wellness, aquatics & sports, and special events and happenings year-round. For more information on JCC Chicago programming and commitment to community visit, www.jccchicago.org.

Violins of Hope Chicago hosted by JCC Chicago is a collection of 70+ string instruments played by Jewish musicians before and during the Holocaust that have been lovingly restored, sharing a message of hope, resistance, resilience, and unity. For more information on Violins of Hope Chicago, visit www.violinsofhopechicago.org. #violinsofhopechicago

Bringing Violins of Hope to Illinois is made possible through significant funding from Violins of Hope Chicago Front Row Sponsors: John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Jelmar, The Walder Charitable Fund, and Pritzker Military Foundation on behalf of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library, along with support from Chicago Renaissance North Shore Hotel.

About Gallagher Way

Located in the heart of Wrigleyville and adjacent to Wrigley Field, Gallagher Way is an entertainment destination where family, friends, neighbors, and visitors get together. Gallagher Way is brought to you by — and named after — Gallagher. As part of the Ricketts family's commitment to be a good neighbor and Gallagher's desire to contribute to the community, Gallagher Way offers year-round community programming including movie nights, an outdoor fitness series, live music, open-air markets and more. Gallagher Way offers a host of chef-driven restaurants, beautiful Hotel Zachary and is a much sought-after destination for private events. For more information about Gallagher Way, visit www.gallagherway.com. Follow Gallagher Way on social media @GallagherWayChi on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the Chicago Cubs:

The Chicago Cubs franchise, a charter member of Major League Baseball's National League since 1876, has won the National League pennant 17 times and was the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles in the 1907 and 1908 seasons. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs made history again when the team won its first World Series in 108 years, ending the longest championship drought in North American sports. Known for its ivy-covered outfield walls, hand-operated scoreboard and famous Marquee, iconic Wrigley Field has been the home of the Chicago Cubs since 1916 and is the second oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. In 2009, the Ricketts family assumed ownership of the Chicago Cubs and established three main goals for the organization: Win the World Series, Preserve and Improve Wrigley Field, and Be a Good Neighbor. For more information, visit www.cubs.com.

