Rahma Samow Appointed Chief Executive Officer of ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rahma Samow, a seasoned executive in the dental industry, has been named chief executive officer of ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, a TAG company.

Under her leadership, Samow will continue to capitalize on the company's momentum by providing industry leading products and services to its patients while expanding its presence into new markets. Samow will also build on the company's strong foundation and vision of being a platform of hope for the edentulous and those suffering with acute oral disease.

"I'm honored and energized to join ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, a purpose-driven, patient-centric oral health provider focused on fixed implant, full-arch solutions," said Samow. "I look forward to teaming up with the brightest minds in the oral health industry to create value for patients, providers and the many other stakeholder communities we will serve."

Rahma is a proven transformative leader with a history of driving growth and operational execution. She comes to ClearChoice with nearly 20 years experience in medtech, digital health, clinical and implant dentistry and has deep knowledge in distributed healthcare environments. Samow was most recently executive vice president at Straumann Group where she managed its fast-growing global dental service organization business unit. Samow partnered closely with ClearChoice as the business was her largest customer. Prior to Straumann, she held a series of senior executive roles at Siemens Healthineers.

"Rahma has been a tremendous partner to the TAG dental businesses while in her role at Straumann Group. She not only understands the dental industry but has experience driving growth and strong performance in a distributed healthcare environment," said Bob Fontana, founder, chairman and CEO of TAG - The Aspen Group. "We are confident that her industry knowledge, leadership style and strategic vision will be a great fit as she leads ClearChoice into its next chapter."

Kevin Mosher, board member and former CEO of ClearChoice, also welcomes Samow as the network's new chief executive officer. "I have worked with Rahma over the past several years as my primary interface to the Straumann network. While I have been impressed with her business acumen, what especially resonates with me is her passion for culture, and our shared belief that culture precedes performance," says Mosher. "I am confident that her experience and approach make her a strong fit to lead ClearChoice forward."

About ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers

Since 2005, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers have helped restore hope and confidence in more than 150,000 patients across the United States through advanced oral treatments that can lead to better overall health and quality of life. Equipped with innovative technology, including 3D CBCT Scan technology and a full-service, on-site lab, each ClearChoice Dental Implant Center is owned and operated by a licensed and experienced dental expert, providing comprehensive dental implant treatment services in advanced, all-in-one treatment facilities. The ClearChoice Network is supported by TAG – The Aspen GroupSM.

About TAG - The Aspen Group

TAG – The Aspen Group was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people. The independent healthcare practices TAG supports operate more than 1,300 locations in 45 states through five consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM and AZPetVet. Combined, they serve more than 35,000 patients each day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

