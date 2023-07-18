Cellula Robotics Ltd. Strengthens Leadership Team with New Corporate Development Officer, Neil Manning

BURNABY, BC, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cellula Robotics Ltd., a renowned pioneer in AUV systems and subsea fuel-cell power, is delighted to announce the appointment of Neil Manning as its new Corporate Development Officer. This strategic move aligns with the company's dynamic expansion in both size and technical expertise over the past 18 months.

Neil Manning brings an exceptional wealth of experience to Cellula, with an impressive career spanning over 27 years in the Submarine Telecommunications and Oil & Gas industries. His primary focus has been on subsea technology and engineering solutions, where he has successfully developed and managed business strategies based on groundbreaking technological advancements to solve industry challenges. Notably, Neil played a pivotal role in the growth of CDL, a leading subsea inertial sensor company, which was later acquired by Teledyne. He then spearheaded the establishment and global success of 3D at Depth, a world-leading LIDAR technology and offshore survey company. His unparalleled expertise in identifying market gaps and delivering innovative solutions has consistently provided a competitive edge, setting companies apart from the competition.

"Being part of this team and contributing to the company's mission is incredibly exciting," remarks Neil Manning. "Having served as a business advisor to Cellula, I am deeply impressed by the company's potential. It is clear to me that their team and technology can make significant contributions to the security and sustainability of our oceans. Traditional marine vessels used for studying and monitoring the oceans are not only limited by access points but also leave a substantial carbon footprint. Cellula's trusted autonomous solutions operate with net-zero carbon emissions, require minimal in-field crew thanks to port-to-port operations and are ideal for long-range under ice operations. Cellula stands as a seasoned market disrupter in this field, harnessing unparalleled opportunities presented by this groundbreaking technology."

"We are thrilled to welcome Neil to the Cellula team," states Eric Jackson, President of Cellula Robotics Ltd. "His extensive expertise, intuitive insights, and unwavering professionalism will undoubtedly propel Cellula towards its next phase of growth within the industry. Furthermore, Neil's addition to our leadership team will strengthen our position as the foremost provider of AUV systems."

Throughout his distinguished career, Neil Manning has demonstrated remarkable leadership capabilities, building top-performing teams and implementing effective organizational structures. By harnessing the collective energy of sales, product development, and service applications, he has consistently surpassed customer expectations. Neil's visionary leadership has also facilitated organic growth and investment capital, enabling companies to seize opportunities and realize their full potential.

With Neil Manning onboard as the Corporate Development Officer, Cellula Robotics Ltd. is poised to forge ahead as an industry leader, embracing innovation and driving transformative advancements in AUV systems and subsea fuel-cell power.

About Cellula Robotics Ltd.

Engineering solutions, intelligent systems.

Cellula Robotics Ltd. is a proudly Canadian, privately owned, world leading marine technology company specializing in turnkey design and production of subsea robotic systems. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia with additional offices in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Cellula employs 80 staff with a dedicated team of highly-skilled engineers, designers, and technicians. Cellula's extensive experience in projects that require integrated mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and software elements in a subsea environment is evident in its wide client base spanning over the defence, mineral exploration and energy sectors. Cellula prides itself in having developed and implemented a rigorous ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System that continues to meet and exceed client expectations. www.cellula.com

