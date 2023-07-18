Supercuts® Gets Real with New Campaign Celebrating Logical Groups of People

"Real Smart Hair" profiles dads, coaches and baristas, whose selection of the original value salon is an extension of their day-to-day behavior

MINNEAPOLIS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supercuts®, the original value salon, launched a new brand campaign that asks, could millions of logical people be wrong? Titled "Real Smart Hair," the campaign celebrates the real people who make the smart decision to get their hair cut and styled at Supercuts.

"No matter what or who you are, you belong at Supercuts and you deserve to look your best."

Created with the brand navigation agency Rise and Shine and Partners, Real Smart Hair uses realism to reinforce the dependability of Supercuts salons and the millions of guests who visit them. The cross-channel campaign focuses on portraits of archetypal dads, coaches and baristas, including a series of films that parallel the habits of each group—like a dad's propensity to buy four pairs of the same shorts—with the logic behind their respective selections of Supercuts.

"Haircuts are acts of trust, so our advertising needs to be as believable as it is fun," said John Davi, Chief Digital Officer at Regis Corporation. "Rather than relying on hyperbole, this campaign honestly points to the millions of real, smart people who trust Supercuts. No matter what or who you are, you belong at Supercuts and you deserve to look your best. It's our privilege to help so many people do that every day."

All of the talent featured in the new campaign had their looks crafted by Supercuts Artistic Directors—who manage the brand's ongoing and proprietary technical training for its thousands of stylists—and by select stylists from local Supercuts. The expertise of these highly trained stylists, as well as elevated finishing touches like the signature Hot Towel Refresher®, are hallmarks of every Supercuts walk-in experience, with services that include far more than just haircuts, among them color services, shampoo and conditioning treatments, and beard trims.

The new campaign will launch nationwide on July 8, across TV, digital, social and audio channels, as well as Supercuts-owned channels and salon locations in the US and Canada.

"Our clients asked us to boldly represent who they are and who they stand for," said Matt Burgess, Chief Creative Officer at Rise and Shine. "We took that as an opportunity to make work that hits at the shared logic of so many people. Millions and millions of people."

For more information on Supercuts, or to find one of its 2,200 no-appointment-required salons across the country, visit Supercuts.com.

About Supercuts

Supercuts salons are owned and franchised by Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. Supercuts is a salon-industry leader in haircare services, with over 38 million guest visits per year for haircutting, hair-color services and more. Supercuts targets guests who want their hair cut, colored, or styled for an affordable price. Its proven technique, highly trained stylists , and nationally recognized professional brands of haircare products offer an exceptional guest experience. Download the Supercuts app in the App Store , or on Google Play . For additional information about Supercuts, visit Supercuts.com, Facebook.com/Supercuts , Instagram.com/Supercuts and Twitter.com/Supercuts . For more information about Regis Corporation, please visit RegisCorp.com .

About Rise and Shine and Partners

Minneapolis-based Rise and Shine and Partners is an independent, full-service strategic branding and creative agency. The agency has a 15-year pedigree of navigating ambitious brands through complex marketing challenges, with national and international acclaim including its recognition as "Best Small Agency in the U.S." by the American Association of Advertising Agencies. Learn more at riseandshineandpartners.com .







