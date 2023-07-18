Wyndham Hosts Second BOLD Symposium at NABHOOD Hotel Ownership & Investment Summit

The BOLD Symposium and Bootcamp offer an immersive look at hotel ownership and networking at industry's premier Black ownership and investment conference

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels in over 95 countries, is hosting its second BOLD Symposium ahead of the official start of the 2023 National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators & Developers (NABHOOD) Hotel Ownership & Investment Summit, followed by a BOLD Bootcamp, a part of its BOLD Incubator, later in the week. The events are part of Wyndham's commitment to furthering diversity in hospitality, focused on providing tools and resources to Black entrepreneurs who are exploring the industry and qualified individuals looking to accelerate their path to hotel ownership.

Wyndham is set to host the second BOLD Symposium at NABHOOD Hotel Ownership & Investment Summit offering an immersive view of hotel ownership for current and aspiring Black hoteliers. (PRNewswire)

Just over a year since Black Owners and Lodging Developers (BOLD) debuted, Wyndham has awarded 25 hotel deals to Black owners. In an industry where less than two percent of owners are Black, according to 2022 data from NABHOOD, BOLD by Wyndham was created to engage and advance Black hoteliers by addressing the unique challenges faced by Black entrepreneurs. Last month, Wyndham appointed Galen Barrett to vice president, Strategic Franchise Initiatives. With nearly a decade of experience at the organization, Barrett played an integral part in the initial launch of BOLD by Wyndham in his previous role as vice president, Strategic Development. In his new, concentrated position, Barrett will now exclusively focus on the advancement of both BOLD and Wyndham's first-of-its-kind Women Own the Room.

Accelerating the Path to Ownership

Delivering on BOLD by Wyndham's pillar of accelerating the path to hotel ownership, BOLD by Wyndham focuses on creating and fostering a community of supporters for Black owners in hospitality. The BOLD Symposium, which takes place later today, will include an introduction to BOLD by Wyndham, an in-depth view of getting started in hotel ownership, step-by-step tips to help secure a deal and small group roundtable discussions on topics meant to give attendees tools and information to start and continue down their path to ownership. Attendees will also have the chance to network with industry experts who can advise on all aspects of hospitality.

"With our second BOLD Symposium, our goal is to enhance representation of the Black community in our industry by equipping aspiring hoteliers with tools to succeed," said Barrett. "We seek to help today's owners, and ensure our industry is welcoming for future generations – where Black youth see others like them succeeding in this business – that's where BOLD can make a difference long-term."

Later this week, Wyndham is also hosting select individuals at the BOLD Bootcamp, an event which is part of its BOLD Incubator initiative for qualified candidates with relevant business experience to accelerate their pursuit of hotel ownership. The bootcamp experience will take place at the MB Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham in Miami Beach on Thursday, July 20, and offer an in-depth view of owning and operating a hotel. The evening will include a behind-the-scenes look at hotel ownership and management, from back-of-house operations to tips on building the right team and decisions that will help maximize owner profitability and bottom line. This group will also have one-on-one access to Wyndham executives and team members who will share years of industry expertise that support their endeavour to successful ownership.

To learn more about BOLD by Wyndham, including details on upcoming events, visit www.boldbywyndham.com. For additional details on franchising opportunities with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 845,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 101 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

