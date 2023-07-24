Torticity Announces Equity Investment in ZipLiens

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Torticity LLC ("Torticity"), a technology-driven, full-service company that provides an end-to-end solution in case management for Mass Tort and Personal Injury law firms, announced today their equity investment in ZipLiens, an industry expert in lien resolution.

In addition to the investment, Torticity and ZipLiens have entered into a strategic partnership to provide clients with a seamless integration from intake to case management, to lien resolution in both the mass tort and personal injury segments.

"We are very excited about our investment in ZipLiens. This partnership will enable us to integrate the industry's two best technology solutions, saving our clients both time and money, while meaningfully enhancing data integrity. The integration of our technology platforms provides a seamless data transfer from a fully proven case through the lien resolution process, providing a faster, cleaner product for settlement services," said Shane Blain, CEO of Torticity.

"We are thrilled to add Torticity as a strategic investor in ZipLiens. This signifies a strong endorsement of our mission to utilize cutting edge technology and elite customer service to transform the legal industry. The combined strength of our companies allows us to provide unparalleled value to our customers. This move accelerates our growth and propels us towards a future that will redefine the legal landscape. We are extremely excited about the journey ahead," said Nathan Parkey, CEO of ZipLiens.

