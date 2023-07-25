Internet Society Foundation announces new round of funding to promote Internet resiliency

RESTON, Va., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Society Foundation has launched a new round of grants through its Resiliency program, which aims to help communities enhance preparedness and build Internet resiliency when faced with adverse events. This funding will support projects that increase network resiliency in communities prone to natural and climate-related disasters, ensuring these communities can prepare for and withstand the effects of a disaster on Internet connectivity.

"Internet connectivity becomes a vital tool when disaster strikes, both for people in need and those responding to the emergency," noted Sarah Armstrong, Executive Director of the Internet Society Foundation. "These grants will support communities to re-establish Internet connectivity when needed, as well as enhance preparedness and build the capacity and resilience to navigate future emergencies."

Examples of the types of projects the Foundation will support include: supporting development of community networks, protecting data centers and Internet exchange points (IXPs) against environmental threats, fortifying sub-sea cables and/or stations, and supporting Internet service providers (ISPs) to upgrade infrastructure.

Organizations currently implementing projects around the world through our Resiliency grant program include: Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (US), Institute for Electrical and Electronics Engineers (India), Help.NGO (US), Research Education Network Uganda (RENU) and Télécoms Sans Frontières (TSF).

The Resiliency program will open for applications between 20 July 2023 and 15 September 2023. Grants of $250,000 to $500,000 USD will be awarded for projects lasting up to 12 months.

More information on the grant including the application process can be found at: https://www.isocfoundation.org/grant-programme/resiliency-grant-program/.

The Internet Society Foundation was established in 2019 to support the positive difference the Internet can make to people everywhere. Guided by our vision of an Internet for Everyone, the Foundation champions ideas and enables communities to unlock the Internet's potential to tackle the world's evolving challenges. Through a variety of funding areas, the Foundation awards grants to Internet Society Chapters as well as non-profit organizations and individuals dedicated to providing meaningful access to an open, globally connected, secure and trustworthy Internet for everyone.

