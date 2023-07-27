GC Genome enables the prognosis prediction and targeted treatment in breast cancer patients

YONGIN, South Korea, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Genome Corporation, a leading genomic diagnostics company, announced the publication of a new study in Journal of the National Cancer Institute (JNCI), shedding light on the remarkable potential of utilizing circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) copy number aberration (CNA) for prognosis prediction and molecular profiling in cancer patients in collaboration with the team of Dr. Joohyuk Sohn, MD, professor at Severance Hospital.

''We can gain vital insights into patient prognosis and make informed decisions regarding the most effective treatment strategies through ctDNA CNA analysis for breast cancer patients, ultimately improving patients' outcomes," said Dr. Chang-Seok Ki, MD, CEO at GC Genome.

The study includes Low-pass whole-genome sequencing (LP-WGS)-based ctDNA data from 207 metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients to investigate the prognostic value of ctDNA CNA burden, which was subsequently validated in 465 stage II-III triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients who received neoadjuvant chemotherapy in phase III trial (NCT02441933).

High baseline ctDNA CNA burden was correlated with poor overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) of MBC patients and poor disease-free survival was also observed independently of pathologic complete response (pCR), thereby emphasizing the robust prognostic significance of ctDNA CNA burden. PFS and OS are critical indicators of therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients.

''These results will indeed set a solid foundation in paving the way for the integrating of ctDNA CNA analysis into routine clinical practice, offering personalized and targeted treatment options,'' said Dr. Eun-Hae Cho, MD, Chief Technical Officer at GC Genome. "Our dedication to further research aims to ensure that our technology can make valuable contributions to more individuals who are battling against cancer over the world.''

