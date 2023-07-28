This Week in Transportation News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including major automakers uniting to develop a stronger charging network across North America.
NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Seven Automakers Unite to Create a Leading High-Powered Charging Network Across North America
BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz Group, and Stellantis NV are creating a joint venture to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles in North America, by making EV charging more convenient, accessible and reliable. The joint venture will include the development of a new, high-powered charging network with at least 30,000 chargers to make zero-emission driving even more attractive for millions of customers.
- Boeing Announces Scholarships for Pilot Training
"The demand for qualified and diverse pilots remains high at airlines worldwide. While becoming a pilot provides a lifelong career, access to training remains a barrier to entry for many," said Ziad Ojakli, executive vice president of Government Operations at Boeing.
- Alef reports pre-orders of $750M worth of flying cars
This includes 2,100 deposits from individuals, and B2B agreements with businesses for sale of 400 cars, including an agreement with a California car dealership. These deposits signify a proof of market demand from both individuals and corporations for the new mode of transportation.
- Toyota's Collaborative Safety Research Center Expands Latest Phase of Research with New Projects
The research projects include an investigation on driver support features for vehicle lane centering, the creation of an in-vehicle intervention prototype to promote safe driving and the use of data to help improve technology to aid driver decision making to encourage safer driving behavior.
- "We've Changed the Game": Teamsters Win Historic UPS Contract
The overwhelmingly lucrative contract raises wages for all workers, creates more full-time jobs, and includes dozens of workplace protections and improvements. The UPS Teamsters National Negotiating Committee unanimously endorsed the five-year tentative agreement.
- Cirrus Aircraft Launches New Private Pilot Training Program
Cirrus Aircraft's new Private Pilot Program teaches anyone how to fly an SR Series Cirrus aircraft and earn their pilot's license. The program includes 11 modules and 40 lessons, and pairs you with a Cirrus training partner.
- Limited-edition Mopar '23 Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger Models Coming to US and Canada
"Our iconic two-door and four-door muscle cars from Dodge are perfect vehicles to continue our annual tradition of offering exclusive, performance-oriented, low-volume packages of quality-tested, factory-backed performance parts and accessories from the Mopar Custom Shop," said Mike Koval, head of Mopar North America.
- U.S. Airlines to Support NASA-Boeing Sustainable Flight Demonstrator Project
As part of a new sustainability coalition, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines will provide input on operational efficiencies, maintenance, handling characteristics and airport compatibility.
- WattEV opens electric commercial truck charging depot at Port of Long Beach - largest of its kind in the nation
The site features 13 dual-cord CCS 360KW chargers with the ability to charge 26 trucks concurrently with 5MW of power provided by Southern California Edison (SCE).
- MileMaker, Powered by Rand McNally, Launches New Version of Mileage and Routing Web Services API
MileMaker API Version 2 users can access a multitude of features for planning efficient and precise shipping routes, including traffic-influenced routing to provide more accurate pick-up and delivery times. In addition, users can access truck-specific mileage calculations to negotiate and streamline freight rates, payments, and audits, as well as better forecast freight costs and fuel surcharges.
- Lion Electric Celebrates Official Opening of Largest All-Electric U.S. Manufacturing Facility Dedicated to Medium and Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle Production
Located about an hour from Chicago, the facility is expected to have a manufacturing capacity of 2,500 all-electric school buses at the end of 2023. At full scale, the plant has an estimated production capacity of 20,000 vehicles per year in a combination of both buses and trucks, which the Company estimates should require around 1,400 skilled workers.
Read more of the latest auto- and transportation-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtrnsp on Twitter.
Can't-Miss Earnings
In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for General Motors, Harley-Davidson, Union Pacific, and Boeing.
Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists
For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.
PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.
For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire