FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LAUNCHES A BUY ONE, GET ONE 50% OFF BASE FARES PROMOTIONAL OFFER FOR UPCOMING TRAVEL

Carrier offers promotion for August & September 2023 travel; saves Customers 50% off base fares for early 2024 travel

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) launched a buy one, get one 50% off base fares promotional offer. This exciting offer is valid for only a short time—now through Aug. 3, 2023, and Customers can book their upcoming August and September travel and even save on a future trip to kick off 2024.1

"We're so grateful for the loyalty our Customers share with Southwest every day and we know they're ready to make some travel plans in 2024," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing at Southwest Airlines. "This extra discount on our already low fares enhances the value of our frequent flights, flexible policies, and the unmatched friendliness of our People. We hope it underscores our gratitude for the relationship between Southwest and those who choose to fly with us."

To qualify, Rapid Rewards® Members must:1

® revenue flight (one round trip or two one-ways), starting today through Aug. 3, 2023 ; and Register for the promotion and purchase a Southwestrevenue flight (one round trip or two one-ways), starting today through; and Travel by Sept. 30, 2023 .

To use the promotion code Members must:2

Book new travel using the 50% off promotion code beginning Oct. 17, 2023 , through Nov. 23, 2023 ; and Travel Jan. 8 2024, through March 6, 2024 . (Travel blacked out Feb. 15, 2024, through Feb. 19, 2024 ; Feb. 23, 2024 , through Feb. 25, 2024 ; and March 3, 2024 .)3

Visit Southwest.com® for the full list of terms and conditions.1

1 BOGO Promotion Terms and Conditions:

Register for this promotion, then book one round trip or two one-way qualifying Southwest flights between 8:00 a.m. CDT on Aug. 1, 2023, and 11:59 p.m. CDT on Aug. 3, 2023, for travel from Aug. 1, 2023. to Sept. 30, 2023. (the "Promotion Period"); and fly during the Promotion Period to earn a 50% off promotion code valid for booking between Oct. 17, 2023. and Nov. 23, 2023, for travel between Jan. 8, 2024, and March 6, 2024, with travel blacked out Feb. 15, 2024, through Feb. 19, 2024; Feb. 23, 2024, through Feb. 25, 2024; and March 3, 2024.

To register for this promotion, Customers will need to provide their Southwest Rapid RewardsTM account number at the time of registration. If a Customer does not have a Rapid Rewards account number, they may register for an account by going online to Southwest.com/rapidrewards to become a Member. Rapid Rewards accounts are free. Members must register for this promotion, by booking a qualifying Southwest flight between 8:00 a.m. CDT on Aug. 1, 2023, and 11:59 p.m. CDT on Aug. 3, 2023, for travel during the Promotion Period, and fly during the Promotion Period.

Registration must be completed prior to booking and commencement of travel. The promotion is valid on new qualifying revenue flights booked between 8:00 a.m. CDT on Aug. 1, 2023, and 11:59 p.m. CDT on Aug. 3, 2023, for travel during the Promotion Period and flown within the Promotion Period. Member's qualifying flight must be booked through Southwest Airlines® between 8:00 a.m. CDT on Aug. 1, 2023, and 11:59 p.m. CDT on Aug. 3, 2023, for travel that must be completed during the Promotion Period. Member's Rapid Rewards account number must be entered at the time of booking Member's qualifying flight to earn a single-use 50% off promotion code valid for booking between Oct. 17, 2023, and Nov. 23, 2023, for travel between Jan. 8, 2024, and March 6, 2024, with travel blacked out Feb. 15, 2024, through Feb. 19, 2024; Feb. 23, 2024, through Feb. 25, 2024; and March 3, 2024. On Oct. 17, 2023, the promotion code will be available in My Account on Southwest.com under Payment and also emailed to the email account associated with the account used to purchase. A qualifying one-way flight for this promotion is a one-way revenue flight on Southwest Airlines from an origin city to a destination city, including any intermediate stops and/or connections on Southwest Airlines. A qualifying round trip flight for this promotion is a round trip revenue flight on Southwest Airlines from an origin city to a destination city and back to the originating airport or carrier-recognized co-terminal. The promotion is valid on new reservations booked within the Promotion Period only. Companion Pass®, charter flights, reward and group travel, and Southwest Vacations® packages don't qualify as one-way or round trip revenue flights for this promotion. Changes made to any itinerary after the purchase of a one-way or round trip revenue flight may eliminate qualification for this promotion.

All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at Southwest.com/rrterms. Southwest reserves the right to amend, suspend, or change the Rapid Rewards program and/or Rapid Rewards program rules at any time without notice. Rapid Rewards Members don't acquire property rights in accrued points. The number of points needed for a particular Southwest flight is set by Southwest and will vary depending on destination, time, day of travel, demand, fare type, point redemption rate, and other factors, and is subject to change at any time until the booking is confirmed.

2 Promotion Code Terms and Conditions

The 50% promotion code savings is valid for one-way or round trip Wanna Get Away® and Wanna Get Away Plus® fares booked on Southwest.com from Oct. 17, 2023, 7:00 a.m. PDT through Nov. 23, 2023, 11:59 p.m. PST (the "Booking Period") and flown beginning Jan. 8, 2024, through March 6, 2024 ("Travel Period"). Travel is blacked out Feb. 15, 2024, through Feb. 19, 2024; Feb. 23, 2024, through Feb. 25, 2024; and March 3, 2024. The promotion code savings are applied before government taxes and fees. Customers must enter their unique single-use promotion code in the Promo Code box when booking during the Booking Period. If the Customer entered their unique single-use promotion code in the Promo Code box on Southwest.com or swabiz.com during the Booking Period, then while selecting their flights, savings in the base fare will be visible as a strike-through of the original fare on eligible flights. Please note that the Department of Transportation (DOT) requires advertised fares to include all government taxes and fees; however, this promotion applies to the base fare only. The single-use promotion code provided in this email and on My Account can only be redeemed once and can be redeemed by anyone. A lost, stolen, or misplaced promotion code will not be refunded or re-issued by Southwest Airlines.

The discount is valid on new reservations only. A cancelation to the reservation or changes made to the itinerary after purchase will eliminate qualifications for this promotion and will result in forfeiture of any promotion code savings. The discount will apply only for select flights booked within the Booking Period while supplies last for travel flown within the Travel Period. The discount is only valid with the provided promotion code and is not combinable with other promotion codes or fares. All reward travel is subject to taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges of at least $5.60 per one-way trip. Applicable taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges can vary significantly based on your arrival and departure destination. The payment of any taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges is the responsibility of the Passenger and must be paid at the time reward travel is booked with a credit card, flight credit, or Southwest gift card. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

The offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be used in conjunction with other special offers, or toward the purchase of a gift card or previously booked flight, or change to a previously booked flight. The discount is only valid on Southwest.com, swabiz.com, and Southwest Partner Services. The discount is not valid on group travel or Southwest Vacations, through Global Distribution Systems, or special fares, such as military and government fares.

3 Blackout Dates

Travel blacked out Feb. 15, 2024, through Feb. 19, 2024; Feb. 23, 2024, through Feb. 25, 2024; and March 3, 2024.

