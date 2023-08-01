PARAGON: THE OVERPRIME IS COMING TO PLAYSTATION®5, STARTING WITH SEPTEMBER CLOSED BETA TEST

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality video games, announces the arrival of the team based TPS Action MOBA PARAGON: THE OVERPRIME on PlayStation®5 (PS5®). Things will kick off with a Closed Beta Test period between September 13 and September 25 - players will be able to register for the Closed Beta Test through September 11.

PARAGON THE OVERPRIME is one of the hottest new team based MOBAs on PC based on Epic Games' Paragon, with 36 playable heroes at the time of the CBT, including the newest hero Riktor. Two maps will be available to play - Agnis of Light, and Red Moon. The development team is focused on increasing the number of features specifically for PS5 players, including: Aim Assist, Adaptive Triggers, Haptic Feedback, and more - including the speaker capabilities of the DualSense™ wireless controller and 3D Audio. Players will even be able to launch directly from activity cards, taking full advantage of the feature set of PS5. The detailed information can be found here .

The game will ultimately feature full crossplay with the PC version upon the official launch, ensuring there will always be players to matchmake with, and that users will be able to jump into matches with their friends, no matter what platform they are on.

Players can wishlist PARAGON: THE OVERPRIME on the PlayStation®Store in North America and Europe starting today. Players wishing to hop in the action early for the closed beta test can do so on the Paragon website - note that only North American IPs can register for the test at this time. Other regions and follow the game on the PlayStation store by adding it to their wishlist . In order to join the Closed Beta Test, users will need a Sony account based in either the US or Canada.

PARAGON: THE OVERPRIME is a team-based TPS Action MOBA that anyone can play for free on PC and now PlayStation 5! Players are engaged in 5v5 play while working with teammates to conquer the Prime battlefield. The game celebrates strategic actions and fast-paced battles by two teams aiming to eliminate the opponents' territories. Players can choose from one of the many powerful heroes utilizing their unique skills - Warrior, Support, Ranger, Caster, Tank, and Assassin.

To stay up to date with all PARAGON: THE OVERPRIME news and updates follow the official brand website , Discord , and Twitter .

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading developer and publisher of top-grossing mobile games worldwide. Through powerful franchises and collaborations with acclaimed IP holders, Netmarble strives to elevate the gaming experience and entertain audiences globally. As a parent company of Kabam and SpinX Games, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, The King of Fighters ALLSTAR, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, and forthcoming PC games like Paragon: The Overprime. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com .

