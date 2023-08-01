SnoFox Launches from Stealth Mode with $4.5M in Seed Funding to Transform the Cold Supply Chain

By the end of 2023, over 1 million square feet of industrial cold storage warehouse space will use SnoFox to improve operational efficiency, eliminate waste, and reduce energy usage for a sustainable cold chain

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SnoFox , the leading business intelligence tool that provides data analytics for the global cold chain, today announced its $4.5M Seed round led by Voyager Ventures , bringing total funding to date to $5.7M. The round also includes participation from Pale Blue Dot , Ponderosa Ventures , and Mudcake . SnoFox will use the funds to reach new customers in more markets across the US, as well as hire new talent as demand for energy efficiency grows within the global cold chain. The company is officially launching from stealth mode and already has a strong track record of delivering value to customers.

The cold supply chain plays a vital role in combating food insecurity, medication storage, reducing energy waste, and bolstering agricultural livelihoods and economies. But current cold chain technology is outdated. The average cold storage facility is 42 years old, and 78% of those facilities were built prior to 2000 . An estimated 14% of all food produced for human consumption is lost before it even reaches consumers with inefficient refrigeration being the primary factor. Outdated facilities are not equipped with modern intelligence tools to leverage machine learning and deep analytics for precise system maintenance and measurement. The SnoFox software platform leverages existing refrigeration data, proprietary algorithms, and remote technology to extract insights, enhancing cold storage warehouse efficiency without the need for any additional hardware.

"Every consumer in America relies on the cold supply chain, whether they realize it or not. From food to vaccines, so many valuable resources are wasted due to energy inefficiency. By optimizing the energy consumption within the cold chain, we can significantly reduce waste, ensuring that precious resources are utilized efficiently and sustainably," said Ben Rubin, CEO and co-founder of SnoFox. "I am incredibly proud of our exceptional team at SnoFox, whose relentless dedication and innovative solutions have paved the way for a greener, more sustainable future. With the support of our investors, partners, and our remarkable team, SnoFox is poised to revolutionize the global cold chain and usher in a future where sustainability and efficiency go hand in hand."

A cold storage facility can spend over $1 million a year on electricity. Cooling processes alone can account for 60-70% of the total electricity demands in a warehouse. It is crucial, both for financial and environmental reasons, to enhance efficiency and reduce the energy expended on temperature control. Leveraging existing facility data and their proprietary algorithms, SnoFox provides advanced analytics solutions that precisely identify areas within cooling systems that can be improved to significantly increase energy efficiency, ultimately reducing waste and creating a sustainable cold chain.

"We were impressed with SnoFox's innovative approach to harnessing real-time insights and predictive analytics, and are thrilled to invest in the company as it transforms the entire logistics landscape," said Sarah Sclarsic, Founding Partner at Voyager Ventures. "With its unique capabilities, SnoFox is addressing critical pain points and unlocking tremendous value for stakeholders across the supply chain. We are excited to propel SnoFox's vision to enable customers to save energy and slash carbon emissions and costs, and to support their journey in driving the future of cold chain analytics."

SnoFox plans to soon have 10 facilities across 7 U.S. states pioneering its technology for advanced machine learning and business intelligence in their warehouses. With SnoFox's data-driven insights, cold storage facilities are empowered to make changes that improve facility cooling efficiency by up to 40%. For more information, please visit snofox.com .

About SnoFox

SnoFox is a business intelligence tool for the cold supply chain. The SnoFox software platform leverages existing refrigeration data, proprietary algorithms, and remote technology to extract insights that enhance cold storage warehouse efficiency and reduce energy usage without the need for any additional hardware.

Founded in 2020, the company has raised $5.7M in funding from lead investor Voyager, as well as Pale Blue Dot, Ponderosa, and Trellis Road. Over 1 million square feet of industrial cold storage warehouse space across seven states use SnoFox to improve operational efficiency, eliminate waste and reduce energy usage to create a sustainable cold chain. Visit snofox.com to learn more.

