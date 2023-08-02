Leading Oral Care Brand Waterpik® Unveils New Innovative, Clinically Backed Sensonic™ Electronic Toothbrush

Waterpik Expands Product Portfolio With New Electric Toothbrush For A Deeper Clean You Can See And Feel

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the number one recommended water flosser brand by dental professionals, WATERPIK® announces the launch of their new Sensonic Electric Toothbrush. Building on the success of the brand's award-winning ION water flosser, fan-favorite Aquarius water flosser and the world's first flossing toothbrush, Sonic-Fusion®, Waterpik continues to deliver oral care solutions that provide amazing results with the new Sensonic Electric Toothbrush.

Developed with dental professional and consumer input, extensive clinical research and cutting edge technology, the Waterpik Sensonic Toothbrush was created to provide everything you need in an electric toothbrush and nothing you don't. The Sensonic Toothbrush features advanced sonic technology and a specially designed bristle pattern that hugs the natural contour of tooth surfaces. These advanced features deliver a deeper clean you can see and feel. Waterpik Sensonic is clinically shown to remove up to 4X more plaque bacteria than manual brushing in hard-to-reach areas and helps protect against gingivitis, cavities, and bad breath.

"For 60 years, Waterpik has been designing and engineering clinically proven products that deliver superior oral care. We are thrilled to introduce the innovative Sensonic Toothbrush to the oral care space," said Dan Cover, Waterpik Product Marketing Director. "Our new Sensonic Toothbrush is a testament to Waterpik's commitment to developing meaningful oral care solutions that surprise and delight consumers. We test all new products with consumers and dental professionals before launching. The response to this toothbrush has been incredibly positive."

Sensonic offers a truly personalized brushing experience with three different brushing modes: Clean, Stain Removal, and Gum Care. The ergonomic handle with a non-slip finish feels great in your hand. Sensonic is equipped with a rechargeable battery that delivers up to four weeks of use per single charge, 2-minute timer with a 30-second pacer to ensure a thorough clean, ultra-quiet technology, and is ADA accepted for safety and effectiveness. Plus, Sensonic comes with a premium hard-sided travel case for travel and use on the go.

"Waterpik has a rich history of innovation and design, and the launch of Waterpik Sensonic Electric Toothbrush continues its legacy in delivering thoughtfully engineered products that allow anyone to effortlessly elevate and maintain their oral hygiene routines," said Dr. Chris Strandburg, DDS, Waterpik Spokesperson. "The specially designed brush head bristle pattern is an important feature that will help remove harmful bacteria that can be missed by manual toothbrushes, and I can't wait to introduce Sensonic to my patients to help protect against gum disease."

The new Waterpik Sensonic Electric Toothbrush is available for $99.99 at Amazon. For more information, visit waterpik.com.

About The WATERPIK® Brand

WATERPIK® is the #1 brand of water flossers and replaceable shower heads and proudly engineered in Colorado, USA. The company, founded in 1962 by a dentist and hydraulic engineer, has a rich history of innovation and design, engineering their products to deliver the wellness benefits of water in multiple new-to-the world products – including the iconic original WATER FLOSSER and THE ORIGINAL SHOWER MASSAGE® showerhead. Water Pik, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

For more information, visit waterpik.com. WATERPIK® can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

