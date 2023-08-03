CI GAM Opens the Market

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jennifer Sinopoli, Executive Vice-President and Head of Distribution, CI Global Asset Management (CI GAM), along with members of the CI GAM team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of CI Money Market ETF (CMNY) and CI U.S. Money Market ETF (UMNY.U).

The investment objective of the ETFs is to earn income at the highest rate of return that is consistent with preserving capital and maintaining liquidity.

CI GAM is Canada's fifth-largest ETF provider with approximately $19 billion in assets under management in more than 130 ETFs (as at June 30, 2023). CI GAM's ETF lineup is highly diversified and includes beta, smart beta, asset allocation, managed volatility, actively managed, liquid alternatives, digital assets, covered calls, ESG and other thematic mandates.

CI Global Asset Management is a business name of CI Investments Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange