World's Most Successful Athletic Fundraiser Pan-Mass Challenge Brings Together Thousands of Cyclists to Raise $70 Million for Cancer Research

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6, the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC), the world's single most successful athletic fundraiser, will bring together 6,500 riders and over 3,000 volunteers for its 44th ride. In 2023, the PMC has a record-breaking goal of raising $70 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber) in Boston, Massachusetts, which, if achieved, will bring the organization's contributions in the fight against cancer to $970 million since 1980.

In the last five years, Dana-Farber doctors and researchers have played a substantial role in developing more than half of all cancer drugs approved by the FDA. The PMC is Dana Farber's largest single contributor, playing an integral role in the funding for this groundbreaking and lifesaving work lead by the Institute. For the 17th consecutive year, 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar from the PMC will be donated directly to Dana-Farber as the organization nears $1 billion cumulatively raised for cancer research.

"As our PMC community looks to raise the fundraising bar once again, I am excited to get out on the road alongside all our riders, volunteers, donors and sponsors," said Billy Starr, founder and executive director of the PMC and Dana-Farber trustee. "I'm grateful for their continued unwavering support as we focus on achieving another record-breaking gift in 2023, which will bring us within reach of crossing the $1 billion cumulative fundraising threshold in our longstanding support of Dana-Farber and its trailblazing work to defy cancer."

PMC 2023 will include 16 one and two-day routes across Massachusetts, ranging from 25 to 211 miles designed to cater to all levels of cycling and fundraising ability, including Reimagined options for those who prefer to complete their PMC ride on their own. Cyclists from 6 countries and 44 states, territories and districts will participate in this year's ride, many in honor of a family member or friend fighting cancer. There are nearly 1,000 riders and volunteers participating who are cancer survivors or current patients, considered Living Proof® of the PMC's mission and the progress made through raising funds for cancer research and treatment. There are also 160 Dana-Farber employees committed to the PMC as riders and volunteers, in some cases helping to fund their own cancer research.

"The PMC's impact is extraordinary as a majority of these funds are unrestricted, which allows our doctors to utilize them at their discretion to support vital research and treatment trials that may have otherwise gone unfunded," said Laurie H. Glimcher, MD, president and chief executive officer of Dana-Farber. "As an eight-year rider myself, I am humbled to be part of such a dedicated community that is fully committed to moving the needle in the fight against cancer."

The PMC is co-presented by the Red Sox Foundation® and M&T Bank. To learn more or to make a financial contribution to the cause, visit www.pmc.org, or call (800) WE-CYCLE. Connect with #PMC2023 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Pan-Mass Challenge

The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) is a bikeathon that today raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the world. The PMC was founded in 1980 by Billy Starr, who remains the event's executive director, an annual cyclist and a fundraiser. The PMC has since raised $900 million for adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund. The event donates 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar directly to the cause, generating more than 60 percent of the Jimmy Fund's annual revenue as Dana-Farber's single largest contributor. The PMC has successfully melded support from committed cyclists, volunteers, corporate sponsors, and individual contributors, all of which are essential to the PMC's goal and model: to attain maximum fundraising efficiency while increasing its annual gift. The PMC's hope and aspiration is to provide Dana-Farber's doctors and researchers with the necessary resources to discover cures for all cancers. For more information on the Pan-Mass Challenge, visit www.pmc.org.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world's leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber's mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. Dana-Farber is a federally designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. We provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 4 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care. As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

