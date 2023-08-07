Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Company to Host Conference Call on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Brandon Sim, Co-Chief Executive Officer of ApolloMed, stated, "Our strong second quarter performance reflects the sustained momentum and scalability of the ApolloMed model, with revenue up 29%, net income attributable to ApolloMed up 10%, and adjusted EBITDA up 44% compared to a year ago. We remain focused on our three key operational goals of growing our membership, empowering our providers, and improving patient outcomes, and we continue to drive meaningful progress in all three areas in California, Nevada, Texas, and beyond."

"We want to thank our providers and teammates for their hard work and dedication that resulted in our continued solid financial performance in the second quarter of 2023 and our confidence in reiterating our previously provided guidance for full-year 2023."

Financial Highlights for Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023:

All comparisons are to the quarter ended June 30, 2022 unless otherwise stated.

Total revenue of $348.2 million , up 29% from $269.7 million

Care Partners revenue of $325.2 million , up 32% from $247.3 million

Net income attributable to ApolloMed of $13.2 million , up 10% from $12.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $35.8 million , up 44% from $24.9 million

Financial Highlights for Six Months Ended June 30, 2023:

All comparisons are to the six months ended June 30, 2022 unless otherwise stated.

Total revenue of $685.5 million , up 29% from $533.0 million

Care Partners revenue of $639.9 million , up 31% from $488.6 million

Net income attributable to ApolloMed of $26.3 million , up 2% from $25.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $65.6 million , up 11% from $59.3 million

Recent Operating Highlights Subsequent to the End of the Second Quarter:

On July 12, 2023 , the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire assets of Texas Independent Providers, LLC ("TIP"), a value-based provider network with over 120 primary care providers that is expected to be an anchor for our high-quality Care Partners business in Houston . Through this transaction, ApolloMed intends to empower TIP's provider network to deliver best-in-class clinical outcomes and to improve the healthcare experience for patients. This transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, and TIP's providers are expected to be onboarded onto ApolloMed's Care Enablement platform by the end of 2023.





On July 27, 2023 , the Company formed a long-term partnership with a primary care group operating in California with over 50 providers. The group is expected to be onboarded onto ApolloMed's Care Enablement platform by September 1, 2023 .





On July 31, 2023 , the Company announced a partnership with IntraCare, an operator of a value-based primary care provider network with over 425 providers located in Dallas , Fort Worth , El Paso , Austin , and Oklahoma City . Through this partnership, IntraCare's providers are expected to join ApolloMed's high-quality Care Partners business in these regions and onboarded onto ApolloMed's Care Enablement platform by the end of 2023. In addition, ApolloMed will lend IntraCare a $25 million senior secured convertible promissory note maturing in 2028 to further IntraCare's mission and growth.

Segment Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023:



(1) Balance includes general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization. (2) Income from operations for the intersegment elimination represents rental income from segments renting from other segments. Rental income is presented within other income which is not presented in the table.

Guidance:

ApolloMed is reiterating the following guidance for total revenue, net income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and EPS - diluted, based on the Company's existing business, current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2023.

($ in millions) 2023 Guidance Range

Low

High Total revenue $ 1,300.0

$ 1,500.0 Net income $ 49.5

$ 71.5 EBITDA $ 89.5

$ 129.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 120.0

$ 160.0 EPS – diluted $ 0.95

$ 1.20

See "Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below for additional information.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

ApolloMed will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET today (Monday, August 7, 2023), during which management will discuss the results of the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers about 5 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time:

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (877) 858-9810

International (Toll): +1 (201) 689-8517

The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=SC6cioUx .

An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "IR Calendar" page of the Company's website ( https://www.apollomed.net/investors/news-events/ir-calendar ) after issuance of the earnings release and will be furnished as an exhibit to ApolloMed's current report on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC, accessible at www.sec.gov .

Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Note About Consolidated Entities

The Company consolidates entities in which it has a controlling financial interest. The Company consolidates subsidiaries in which it holds, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting rights, and VIEs in which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Noncontrolling interests represent third party equity ownership interests in the Company's consolidated entities (including certain VIEs). The amount of net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is disclosed in the Company's consolidated statements of income.

Note About Stockholders' Equity, Certain Treasury Stock and Earnings Per Share

As of the date of this press release, 140,954 holdback shares have not been issued to certain former shareholders of the Company's subsidiary, Network Medical Management, Inc. ("NMM"), who were NMM shareholders at the time of closing of the merger, as they have yet to submit properly completed letters of transmittal to ApolloMed in order to receive their pro rata portion of ApolloMed's common stock and warrants as contemplated under that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated December 21, 2016, among ApolloMed, NMM, Apollo Acquisition Corp. ("Merger Subsidiary") and Kenneth Sim, M.D., as amended, pursuant to which Merger Subsidiary merged with and into NMM, with NMM as the surviving corporation. Pending such receipt, such former NMM shareholders have the right to receive, without interest, their pro rata share of dividends or distributions with a record date after the effectiveness of the merger. The Company's consolidated financial statements have treated such shares of common stock as outstanding, given the receipt of the letter of transmittal is considered perfunctory and ApolloMed is legally obligated to issue these shares in connection with the merger.

Shares of ApolloMed's common stock owned by Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical Corporation d.b.a. Allied Pacific of California ("APC"), a VIE of the Company, are legally issued and outstanding but excluded from shares of common stock outstanding in the Company's consolidated financial statements, as such shares are treated as treasury shares for accounting purposes. Such shares, therefore, are not included in the number of shares of common stock outstanding used to calculate the Company's earnings per share.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver outcomes-based medical care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements about the Company's guidance for the year ending December 31, 2023, ability to meet operational goals, ability to meet expectations in deployment of care coordination and management capabilities, ability to decrease cost of care while improving quality and outcomes, ability to deliver sustainable revenue and EBITDA growth as well as long-term value, ability to respond to the changing environment, and successful implementation of strategic growth plans, acquisition strategy, and merger integration efforts. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2022, and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Restatement

In connection with a review of the Company's income tax filing structure, the Company identified unintentional errors in its accounting for the income tax effects of certain intercompany dividends and certain net operating losses, which resulted in an understatement of income tax expense in prior periods and also had an impact on purchase accounting (goodwill) as a portion of the net operating losses affected by the errors pertained to acquisitions in prior periods. As a result of the errors, the Company has restated the December 31, 2022 consolidated balance sheet and the consolidated statement of operations for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) (UNAUDITED)













June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022







(Restated) Assets

















Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 293,921

$ 288,027 Restricted cash

345

— Investments in marketable securities

3,789

5,567 Receivables, net

66,927

49,631 Receivables, net – related parties

82,820

65,147 Other receivables

1,201

1,834 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

15,088

14,798 Loans receivable

973

996 Loan receivable – related party

—

2,125









Total current assets

465,064

428,125









Non-current assets







Land, property, and equipment, net

123,859

108,536 Intangible assets, net

74,421

76,861 Goodwill

274,029

269,053 Income taxes receivable, non-current

15,943

15,943 Investments in other entities – equity method

45,831

40,299 Investments in privately held entities

2,896

896 Operating lease right-of-use assets

17,905

20,444 Other assets

7,229

6,056









Total non-current assets

562,113

538,088









Total assets(1)

$ 1,027,177

$ 966,213









Liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity

















Current liabilities

















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 49,904

$ 49,562 Fiduciary accounts payable

8,603

8,065 Medical liabilities

100,047

81,255 Income taxes payable

19,628

4,279 Dividend payable

638

664 Finance lease liabilities

591

594 Operating lease liabilities

3,027

3,572 Current portion of long-term debt

2,630

619 Total current liabilities

185,068

148,610









Non-current liabilities







Deferred tax liability

12,383

14,217 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

1,078

1,275 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

17,852

19,915 Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs

205,136

203,389 Other long-term liabilities

21,383

20,260









Total non-current liabilities

257,832

259,056









Total liabilities(1)

442,900

407,666









Mezzanine equity







Non-controlling interest in Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical

Corporation

14,523

14,237









Stockholders' equity







Series A Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of

Series B Preferred stock); 1,111,111 issued and zero outstanding

—

— Series B Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized (inclusive of

Series A Preferred stock); 555,555 issued and zero outstanding

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized,

46,553,517 and 46,575,699 shares issued and outstanding, excluding 10,569,340 and

10,299,259 treasury shares, at June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively

47

47 Additional paid-in capital

357,246

360,097 Retained earnings

208,720

182,417 Total stockholders' equity

566,013

542,561









Non-controlling interest

3,741

1,749









Total equity

569,754

544,310









Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity

$ 1,027,177

$ 966,213



(1) The Company's consolidated balance sheets include the assets and liabilities of its consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs"). The consolidated balance sheets include total assets that can be used only to settle obligations of the Company's consolidated VIEs totaling $520.8 million and $515.1 million as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and total liabilities of the Company's consolidated VIEs for which creditors do not have recourse to the general credit of the primary beneficiary of $145.8 million and $133.5 million as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The VIE balances do not include $325.5 million of investment in affiliates and $5.4 million of amounts due to affiliates as of June 30, 2023 and $304.8 million of investment in affiliates and $30.3 million of amounts due from affiliates as of December 31, 2022 as these are eliminated upon consolidation and not presented within the consolidated balance sheets.

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) (UNAUDITED)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

(restated)

2023

2022

(restated) Revenue















Capitation, net

$ 300,549

$ 227,623

$ 600,753

$ 449,682 Risk pool settlements and incentives

20,121

18,793

33,583

36,868 Management fee income

12,493

9,984

22,389

20,457 Fee-for-service, net

13,262

11,740

25,324

22,835 Other revenue

1,784

1,557

3,404

3,112

















Total revenue

348,209

269,697

685,453

532,954

















Operating expenses















Cost of services, excluding depreciation and amortization

292,876

230,070

582,273

450,798 General and administrative expenses

24,056

19,894

45,236

31,837 Depreciation and amortization

4,248

4,351

8,541

8,725

















Total expenses

321,180

254,315

636,050

491,360

















Income from operations

27,029

15,382

49,403

41,594

















Other income (expense)















Income from equity method investments

2,723

1,512

5,207

2,945 Interest expense

(3,632)

(1,854)

(6,901)

(2,927) Interest income

3,327

421

6,335

467 Unrealized gain (loss) on investments

859

(1,866)

(5,533)

(10,829) Other income

1,185

3,034

2,389

3,647

















Total other income (expense), net

4,462

1,247

1,497

(6,697)

















Income before provision for income taxes

31,491

16,629

50,900

34,897

















Provision for income taxes

14,009

5,352

20,930

12,170

















Net income

17,482

11,277

29,970

22,727

















Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

4,312

(673)

3,668

(2,987)

















Net income attributable to Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

$ 13,170

$ 11,950

$ 26,302

$ 25,714

















Earnings per share – basic

$ 0.28

$ 0.27

$ 0.57

$ 0.57

















Earnings per share – diluted

$ 0.28

$ 0.26

$ 0.56

$ 0.56

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands)

2023

2022 (restated)

2023 (restated)

2022 (restated)





















Net income

$ 17,482

$ 11,277

$ 29,970

$ 22,727

Interest expense

3,632

1,854

6,901

2,927

Interest income

(3,327)

(421)

(6,335)

(467)

Provision for income taxes

14,009

5,352

20,930

12,170

Depreciation and amortization

4,248

4,351

8,541

8,725

EBITDA

36,044

22,413

60,007

46,082





















Income from equity method investments

(297)

(180)

(546)

(328)

Other, net

(1,618) (1) —

(216) (1) —

Stock-based compensation

4,213

3,920

7,658

6,975

APC excluded assets costs

(2,570)

(1,247)

(1,304)

6,537

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 35,772

$ 24,906 (2) $ 65,599

$ 59,266 (2)



(1) Other, net for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 relates to non-cash changes in the fair value of our financing obligation to purchase the remaining equity interests, changes in the fair value of our contingent liabilities, and changes in the fair value of the Company's Collar Agreement. (2) Adjusted EBITDA under the historical method for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was $36.9 million and $75.1 million, respectively. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information on change of methodology.

Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA









2023 Guidance Range (in thousands) Low

High Net income $ 49,500

$ 71,500 Interest expense 1,000

1,000 Provision for income taxes 23,000

38,000 Depreciation and amortization 16,000

19,000 EBITDA 89,500

129,500







Loss (income) from equity method investments (750)

(750) Other, net 3,250

3,250 Stock-based compensation 16,000

16,000 APC excluded assets costs 12,000

12,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 120,000

$ 160,000

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, of which the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") is net income. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to GAAP, and may be calculated differently from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure of our operations, for financial and operational decision-making, and as a supplemental means of evaluating period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, excluding income or loss from equity method investments, non-recurring and non-cash transactions, stock-based compensation, and APC excluded assets costs. Beginning in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company has revised the calculation for Adjusted EBITDA to exclude provider bonus payments and losses from recently acquired IPAs, which it believes to be more reflective of its business.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with relevant and useful information, as it allows investors to evaluate the operating performance of the business activities without having to account for differences recognized because of non-core or non-recurring financial information. When GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with non-GAAP financial measures, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of the Company's ongoing operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among those indicators the Company uses as a basis for evaluating operational performance, allocating resources, and planning and forecasting future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. To the extent this release contains historical or future non-GAAP financial measures, the Company has provided corresponding GAAP financial measures for comparative purposes. The reconciliation between certain GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided above.

