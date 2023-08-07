Burlington Medical CEO Lee Ann Fachko Recognized by Forbes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burlington Medical, LLC, a global leader in the radiation protection industry, is delighted to announce that CEO, Lee Ann Fachko, has been recognized by Forbes in their prestigious '50 over 50' list, an accolade celebrating the accomplishments of leaders who are redefining the perception of age and proving that substantial achievements come at any stage of life.

After spending a decade leading Beekley Medical Corporation's sales organization, Fachko joined Burlington Medical at 55 as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, rising to CEO within four years. As Senior VP, Fachko fostered a profound sense of purpose among Burlington's employees, highlighting their role as artisans creating lifesaving radiation protection garments. Later, as CEO, she strategically propelled the company's growth by acquiring two key competitors, fortifying Burlington's place in the industry.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Fachko's forward-thinking leadership was instrumental in Burlington's successful pivot from producing radiation protection garments to creating Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Despite supply chain and hiring challenges, she ensured that the company met the needs of healthcare providers around the globe.

Her fearless leadership, extensive experience, and innovative mindset drive Burlington Medical's resilience and ongoing commitment to innovation. Viewing her age as an advantage, Fachko's wisdom and life experiences as a stay-at-home mom allow her to approach her role with a calming confidence that inspires and drives company-wide growth. Forbes' recognition underscores Fachko's influence and positions her as an exemplary figure among global business leaders.

With more than 25 years of experience in the medical device and biotech industries, Fachko continues to shape Burlington's future, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation and positioning it as a vertically integrated global leader in the radiation protection industry.

Burlington Medical extends hearty congratulations to Lee Ann Fachko. Her dedication and strategic vision inspire us, and we look forward to her continued leadership as we advance our commitment to innovation and make impactful strides in our industry.

