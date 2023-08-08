ACRES FOUNDATION HQ™ CMS REVOLUTIONIZES CASINO PLAYER LOYALTY PROGRAMS WITH INTRODUCTION OF TEN-SECOND ENROLLMENT PROCESS

CAPABILITIES OF ACRES' MODERN CMS TECHNOLOGY EXPECTED TO EXPONENTIALLY INCREASE PLAYER ENGAGEMENT AND DRIVE SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC BENEFITS FOR OPERATORS

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acres Manufacturing ("Acres" or the "Company"), a leading casino loyalty and technology developer, today introduced a key new feature of its Foundation HQ™ casino management system ("CMS"), which allows players to digitally enroll in casino loyalty programs in approximately ten seconds while at the slot machine. A recent Acres study highlighted that the current player enrollment process utilizing legacy, decades-old CMS technology costs casino operators approximately $5.0 billion annually, or roughly 7% of casino slot win, thanks to unnecessary costs and lost revenue. The legacy technology also impairs casino operators' ability to optimize engagement with current loyalty program members and attract new players.

Foundation HQ's 10 second mobile enrollment process during a game session. (PRNewswire)

During an uncarded play session, Foundation HQ™ displays a Play Code on the 7-inch TSD™ display installed on the game.

Foundation HQ's ability to detect and rate all uncarded play is a central component of the solution's ability to quickly enroll new members. During an uncarded play session, Foundation HQ™ displays a Play Code on the 7-inch TSD™ display installed on the game. Each Play Code is unique to a specific gaming session and appears in the form of a text or QR code that can be texted, scanned or entered into a mobile website. This instantly creates a new account, with the player's phone number or email address serving as their unique loyalty program account ID.

Enrolling new members today is a challenge for the land-based casino industry, which uses decades-old loyalty technology from CMS providers such as Aristocrat, IGT, Konami and Light & Wonder. These legacy systems require a player to physically walk to a loyalty club desk and stand in line to receive employee assistance to enroll. Acres' recent study showed that the industry burdens its players by making them wait in line for over 1.1 billion minutes annually while trying to enroll in the loyalty club, time that they could be playing at the slot machine.

Foundation HQ's enrollment process also reduces costs in new member incentives by making them dynamic and proportional to a player's value. As the value of an uncarded play session increases, operators can utilize the system's data collection to analyze and increase the value of enrollment incentives to drive increased player engagement while also maintaining appropriate returns on the incentive offered. If the player remains uncarded at cash-out, data from the Play Code is embedded into the TITO ticket, allowing Foundation HQ™ to resume tracking of the uncarded session during subsequent slot play sessions.

"As the hallmark of any successful player loyalty program, the enrollment process must be made significantly easier for players than currently offered by legacy CMS solutions that are costing the industry billions of dollars in terms of lost revenue and higher expenses," said Noah Acres. "Casinos that enable an easier process to enroll more players will have a competitive advantage. Foundation HQ's ten-second enrollment process enables exponentially more player sign-ups which helps operators grow player engagement and retention."

Acres will display Foundation HQ's enrollment feature at the OGIA Conference and Trade Show (Booth 607) to be held Aug 14-16, 2023, in Tulsa, OK.

About Acres

Acres is a leading casino loyalty and technology expert and the creator of Foundation™, the first-of-its-kind casino management system. Foundation provides casinos with real-time data from slot machines and a direct interface to the credit meter on any slot machine. Acres was founded by John Acres, the inventor of casino systems technology. For more information on Acres and Foundation, visit acresmanufacturing.com.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acres Manufacturing