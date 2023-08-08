NextLink Labs Named Emerging Partner of the Year by GitLab

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextLink Labs, a leading innovator in the consulting, development, security, and DevSecOps sectors, is proud to announce that it has been named Emerging Partner of the Year by GitLab. This prestigious award recognizes the outstanding partnership and collaboration between NextLink Labs and GitLab, the most comprehensive AI-powered enterprise DevSecOps platform.

Since its inception, NextLink Labs has been committed to delivering transformational DevSecOps, cybersecurity, and software development consulting services. Winning GitLab's Emerging Partner of the Year Award is a testament to NextLink Labs' dedication to excellence, innovation, and successful partnerships.

"Our partnership with GitLab has been instrumental in helping us deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients," said Jordan Saunders, CEO and founder of NextLink Labs. "This award validates our team's hard work and commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in technology."

"I'm pleased to present the first-ever Emerging Partner of the Year Award to NextLink Labs," said Nima Badiey, VP of business development and strategic partnerships at GitLab. "NextLink Labs provides valuable expertise in leveraging the GitLab DevSecOps platform to meet unique customer needs while helping them drive innovation and accelerate business growth. We're excited to see how that strong foundation will continue to evolve and enable our joint customers' success in the future."

Looking ahead, NextLink Labs is excited to continue its partnership with GitLab and aims to continue bringing even more innovative solutions to the market. NextLink Labs is committed to staying at the forefront of the technology sector and delivering the best possible results for our clients.

For more information about NextLink Labs and its services, visit www.nextlinklabs.com.

About NextLink Labs

NextLink Labs is a consulting, training, and technical execution company focused on accelerating the rate that companies develop, scale, and secure their software applications. Specializing in DevSecOps, software development, cybersecurity, and data engineering, NextLink Labs helps companies of all sizes streamline their operations and bring high-quality software to market faster.

