ZERO LATENCY CELEBRATES THREE MILLION PLAYS ACROSS THE GLOBE BY LAUNCHING FIRST-EVER WORLDWIDE VR COMPETITION

Champions of the Undead is a global competition running from August 10 - September 6. The Grand Final will take place in Las Vegas, with the winner receiving $15,000 USD in cold-blooded cash.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Latency, the global leader in immersive entertainment and creator of the largest free-roam VR network in the world, is celebrating three million global plays by launching its first-ever worldwide VR competition, Champions of the Undead. The competition is being run in partnership with VIVE, that delivers on the promise of VR with game-changing technology and best-in-class content.

Champions of the Undead. Kill Zombies, Win $15,000 USD. (PRNewsfoto/Zero Latency VR) (PRNewswire)

Champions of the Undead will be an epic battle across the Zero Latency community, where players will need to shoot zombies and score big in one of its most popular games, Undead Arena. Players can simply go to one of the 70+ Zero Latency venues worldwide, play a round of Undead Arena, and they'll be able to compete to win. The top player from each region will be flown to Las Vegas for the Grand Final, where the highest-scoring zombie slayer will be crowned, receiving $15,000 USD prize money.

Zero Latency opened its first venue in 2015, in Melbourne, Australia. Since then, the milestone of three million plays has enabled players to explore the vastness of new worlds and destinations in the largest VR spaces available. During that time, Zero Latency has continued to innovate, bringing players new adventures to escape from the pressures of the real world, while players themselves have killed over 200 million zombies, with Champions of the Undead set to increase that tally even further.

"This is the first time in our history that we're bringing our global community together in this exciting way, and giving back to the players that have supported us," said Tim Ruse, CEO at Zero Latency. "We're thrilled that we've now seen three million plays across the globe since we started this journey ten years ago, with people continually looking for experiences that allow them to connect with others. We can't think of a better way to celebrate than with this competition, on a scale that we've never done before. We're continuing to innovate and grow, and are looking forward to the next 3 million plays from our dedicated, passionate players worldwide."

The Champions of the Undead competition will run from Thursday 10th August 2023 to Wednesday 6th September 2023. The Grand Final will take place on Thursday 5th October 2023 in Las Vegas. Up to 8 players can play together at a time, and players can try as many times as they want to perfect their skills and reach their best score.

The highest score from each Regional Leaderboard will be flown to Las Vegas for the Grand Final with a more challenging bespoke version of Undead Arena filled with even more zombies. The winner of this epic Grand Final will receive $15,000 USD.

Runners up will score a VIVE XR Elite worth $1,099 USD to continue exploring new possibilities at home. VIVE XR Elite is a powerful, convertible, and lightweight XR headset that conforms to you. Offering both the untethered freedom of all-in-one XR and the power of PC VR through wireless streaming.

For more details on Champions of the Undead, including terms and conditions, visit https://zerolatencyvr.com/slay-to-win.

To find a Zero Latency location or book a ticket, head to https://booking.zerolatencyvr.com/book-now.

ABOUT ZERO LATENCY:

Zero Latency is a global leader in immersive entertainment, working at the cutting edge of VR and location-based experiences. With 70+ venues across 25+ countries, Zero Latency is the largest free-roam VR network in the world. Since opening the world's first free-roam VR venue in 2015, Zero Latency has thrilled more than 3 million players worldwide.

Eight years ago, Zero Latency introduced the world to free-roam virtual reality – a new form of immersive entertainment that allowed us to explore mind-bending worlds without wires, cables, or other constraints.

