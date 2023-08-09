Dentognostics Receives Significant Investment as It Seeks to Improve Patient Outcomes Against Periodontal Disease

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentognostics, a research-driven technology company, has secured significant investments from Dental Innovation Alliance (DIA) and Dental365, further propelling its growth and innovation in the U.S. dental market. With their patented products for oral health and wellness, Dentognostics has gained the trust and support of industry leaders; notably, Pacific Dental Services® made a major investment in 2021, partnering with Dentognostics to actively explore innovative technologies, including the tool to screen patients by taking a simple mouth rinse sample, within their supported practices.

Dentognostics seeks to empower patients with knowledge about what is happening in their mouth and with the understanding of the importance of proper dental hygiene, periodontal care, and maintenance. This is done with a patented product that analyzes saliva to determine the collagen breakdown activity in the mouth. By providing patients with a quantitative Oral Fitness Score, the technology keeps the patients accountable for their daily home care behavior and allows the clinician to truly personalize the patients' care needs based on the data generated, ultimately developing trust between patients and their dental care provider.

DIA is a first-of-its-kind venture firm that funds, advises, and propels the success of early-stage dental technology companies through its leadership and investor team, which has a combined 200+ years of dental industry experience. Beyond capital, DIA provides mentorship and connectivity that can enhance sales activity for portfolio companies.

"Supporting Dentognostics aligns perfectly with our mission at DIA, which is to foster innovation and collaboration in the dental and health sectors," says Thomas Sharpe, DIA Managing Partner. "We firmly believe in the transformative power of Dentognostics' technology and see it as a game-changer in improving patient outcomes."

Joining PDS and DIA as an investor is Scott Asnis, DDS, CEO of Dental365, a full-service dental group with locations throughout New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. This addition further underscores the widespread adoption potential of this technology within the U.S. dental market.

"Investing in and providing other DIA resources to Dentognostics is a natural fit. We believe in their technology and see potential in their testing to greatly improve outcomes in patients. We are excited about its potential to revolutionize patient care and elevate oral health globally," adds Doug Brown, DIA Managing Partner.

"We sincerely thank Pacific Dental Services for their unwavering partnership and support over the past two years. Their belief in our vision has been instrumental in our growth," said Dirk-Rolf Gieselmann, Dentognostics founder and CEO. "We are equally thrilled to welcome DIA and Dental365, whose investments further strengthen our position in the industry and affirm our dedication to 14 years of research and development. Together, we are poised to revolutionize the oral health landscape and reach new heights."

About Dental Innovation Alliance

www.dialliance.com

Dental Innovation Alliance (DIA) is a close group of dental industry executives that funds, advises and propels the success of early-stage companies building the future of dentistry through technology. Its investor base includes executives and experts from some of the largest and most innovative dental support organizations and other dental businesses. DIA has offices in New York, Nashville, and Raleigh-Durham.

