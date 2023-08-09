Thinx's Donation Helps Improve Access to Period Supplies for People Across the United States as Millions Prepare for Back to School

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading period and incontinence underwear brand, Thinx Inc., announced today its recent – and its largest – donation to the Alliance for Period Supplies, a non-profit organization that works to bring an end to period poverty in the United States. The donation of 100,000 pairs of reusable period underwear is more than double Thinx's contribution to the Alliance for Period Supplies in 2022.

Thinx Donates 100,000 Pairs of Reusable Period Underwear to Alliance for Period Supplies

The product donation – part of Thinx's mission to increase access to period products – is intended to help ensure essential and reusable period products are available for everyone, especially as back-to-school season can be concerning for those experiencing period poverty. The Alliance for Period Supplies, a program of National Diaper Bank Network, works with its more than 125 independent nonprofit member organizations to distribute period products through schools, youth camps, shelters and other community organizations around the country in order to help those who need them most.

Period poverty remains a critical issue among young women and students. In a survey of 1,000 teens, one in five in the U.S. reported to have struggled to afford period products or were not able to purchase them at all. Moreover, four in five students (84 percent surveyed) in the U.S. have either missed class time or know someone who missed class because they did not have access to period products.1

"Period poverty can result in physical health risks, and social and psychological consequences that are barriers to peoples' success," said Meghan Davis, Thinx CEO. "Thinx has always been committed to providing reusable period products, and for teenage students navigating such an important time in their lives, it is even more critical for us to partner with organizations like the Alliance for Period Supplies to broaden access to these items."

"We are grateful to Thinx for significantly expanding their donation this year as part of our ongoing partnership," said Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO of National Diaper Bank Network, the parent organization of Alliance for Period Supplies. "The brand's support is vital to our efforts to destigmatize menstruation and end period poverty. The donation ensures that we can provide more services to more people in need throughout the country."

To encourage conversations about menstrual health, the new Thinx digital campaign titled "The New Language of Periods" features teens and parents openly talking about periods. The campaign inspires people to speak up and feel empowered to make period care a priority. Thinx recognizes that period talks can be challenging to navigate and understands that stopping period poverty starts with destigmatizing conversations about menstrual health.

For more information about giveback programs sponsored by Thinx, please visit www.thinx.com/thinx/giverise . For more information about Alliance for Period Supplies and its more than 125 allied programs around the country, please visit https://allianceforperiodsupplies.org .

About Thinx, Inc.

Thinx Inc. is a family of brands dedicated to creating products that support bodies from puberty to post-menopause. Together with our brands, Thinx, Thinx Teens™, Thinx for All™, and Thinx for All Leaks™, we are on a mission to be the key innovative leader at bringing reusable and comfortable menstruation and incontinence products to market. We strive to deliver the safest products available and comply with stringent chemical safety requirements with our STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certification [20.HUS.04850 | HOHENSTEIN HTTI]. Our innovation is recognized by top industry publications, including WWD , InStyle , PureWow , Cosmopolitan .

About Alliance for Period Supplies

The Alliance for Period Supplies is an initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN)—a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads a nationwide movement aimed at helping individuals and families who struggle to afford material basic needs. Launched in May 2018, the Alliance for Period Supplies raises national awareness of period poverty (#periodpoverty) and supports the development and expansion of period supply programs in communities throughout the country. The organization is comprised of more than 125 allied programs that collect, warehouse and distribute menstrual/period supplies in local communities. More information on Alliance for Period Supplies is available at allianceforperiodsupplies.org , and on Twitter and Instagram (@PeriodSupplies), as well as Facebook

1 State of the Period

https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0795/1599/files/State-of-the-Period-white-paper_Thinx_PERIOD.pdf?455788

