GoPivot and The Launchpad of Atlanta Join Forces to Host 'Battle For The Golden Paddle' - A Premier Pickleball Event with a Purpose

GoPivot and The Launchpad of Atlanta Join Forces to Host 'Battle For The Golden Paddle' - A Premier Pickleball Event with a Purpose

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a thrilling collaboration that blends sport, community, and philanthropy, GoPivot, a trailblazing corporate wellness and safety platform, is partnering with The Launchpad Foundation of Atlanta to present the eagerly anticipated "Battle For The Golden Paddle" event. This pickleball event is set to take place on October 26th at the Atlanta Pickle Ball Center and promises not only fun competition, but also meaningful contributions to The Launchpad's mission of empowering disenfranchised individuals and families towards a brighter future.

"Battle For The Golden Paddle" a pickle ball event and unity of purpose between two visionary organizations.

The "Battle For The Golden Paddle" event is more than just a sporting competition; it represents a unity of purpose between two visionary organizations committed to making a positive impact on the lives of those in need. GoPivot's dedication to fostering wellness and safety aligns seamlessly with The Launchpad's efforts to provide resources and support to underserved communities. By combining their strengths, these partners aim to create a truly unforgettable experience that transcends the confines of a traditional fundraiser.

Teams of sponsors will come together for an afternoon filled with high-energy pickleball matches, networking opportunities, and community-building fun. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit The Launchpad Foundation of Atlanta and its vital work in providing a launchpad for individuals and families striving to overcome challenges and build a better future.

For information on how to sponsor, please contact one of our representatives directly, or by visiting our website.

About GoPivot:

GoPivot is an industry leader in corporate wellness and safety solutions. With a commitment to promoting healthier and safer work environments, GoPivot empowers organizations to prioritize the well-being of their employees through innovative technology and comprehensive programs.

About The Launchpad Foundation of Atlanta:

The Launchpad Foundation of Atlanta is a distinguished non-profit organization dedicated to aiding disenfranchised individuals and families in building a brighter future. By providing essential resources, education, and support, The Launchpad empowers its beneficiaries to break free from cycles of adversity and achieve lasting success.

Battle For The Golden Paddle (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/GoPivot) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoPivot