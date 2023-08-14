Dr. Shawn Joseph Publishes Article Describing Challenges Black Superintendents Faced During the Covid-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Shawn Joseph, Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies and Co-Director of the Urban Superintendent Academy at Howard University, published an article titled, "No Confidence Whatsoever: Covid-19 and its effects on the leadership of a superintendent in a large suburban school district" in the Journal of Cases in Educational Leadership.

I hope this research opens a dialogue on the intersectionality issues Black female superintendents face.

Dr. Joseph shared, "We lost a lot of Black superintendents during the Covid-19 pandemic. The politics of opening and closing schools was tough on leaders trying to navigate in a politically contentious environment." The article uses a composite profile to create Dr. Keisha Fleming. Dr. Joseph shared, "To protect the identities of the superintendents and districts used in this article, I created a composite profile. Dr. Keisha Fleming represents the issues of multiple Black female superintendents who had challenges navigating the pandemic." The case illuminates the complexities Black female superintendents managed in the midst of the pandemic.

This research is significant because there is currently limited research on Black superintendents and there are a limited amount of cases that illuminate their issues. Dr. Joseph shared, "I hope this research opens a dialogue on the intersectionality issues Black female superintendents face, particularly in difficult times. We must confront our biases against Black female leaders and we must be intentional about supporting leaders who are focused on ensuring equitable outcomes for children."

