For the 4th Consecutive Time, Bonusly Makes the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies Annual List

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonusly , the leading recognition and rewards solution, today announced its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies annual list for the 4th consecutive year. The prestigious ranking takes a data-driven look at the most successful companies within independent, entrepreneurial businesses—the economy's most dynamic segment. Bonusly's placement on this list also improves its ranking from 2022.

Bonusly’s engagement software enables companies to build stronger connections among and between teams, leading to increased collaboration and innovation within a workforce. Additionally, Bonusly provides exclusive insights at the individual, team, and company levels, empowering managers to make informed decisions regarding culture, professional growth, performance management, and employee retention. (PRNewswire)

The ranking showcases that despite an ever-changing economy, Bonusly continues to be adopted by leading companies across technology, healthcare, hospitality, and other industries that aim to attract and retain top talent while creating connected, motivated, and high-performing teams.

"We're proud to enable our customers to recognize, develop, and retain high-performing, highly-engaged employees," said Raphael Crawford-Marks, founder and CEO. Making this list for the 4th consecutive time signals that Bonusly's recognition solution is absolutely essential in a great workplace. We believe that people and teams are the drivers of business success, and investing in recognition is one of the smartest actions any company can take," concluded Crawford-Marks.

This announcement is on the heels of a substantial year for Bonusly. In early 2023, Bonusly announced its $19.5 million Series B raise, a brand and product redesign, and a coveted placement on Inc. Magazine's annual Best Workplaces list for the second year. These announcements and accolades illustrate the need for recognition solutions and the business return companies experience when they invest in their employees.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that drive fast revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, rising capital costs, and hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate grew to 2,238%. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, visit www.inc.com/inc5000 .

