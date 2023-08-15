Molly Maid® Launches 2nd Annual Contest to Find the Nation's Messiest Kids and Pets

Leading Residential Cleaning Company Invites Moms and Dads of Children or Pets Chance to Win $500 Gift Card in National Contest Kicking off August 15th

WACO, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Molly Maid®, a Neighborly® company, and the leading residential cleaning franchise, is excited to announce the launch of its second annual contest aimed at finding the nation's messiest kids and pets. As a company that understands the challenges parents face in maintaining a clean home with little ones and furry companions around, Molly Maid® offers a fun opportunity for parents across the nation to win a $500 Molly Maid® gift card for submitting photos of a housecleaning disaster caused by their little ones or pets.

A Neighborly company, Molly Maid is the nation’s leading residential cleaning franchise. To learn more, visit www.mollymaid.com. (PRNewsfoto/Molly Maid) (PRNewswire)

Molly Maid's "Messiest Kids & Pets" contest will select five lucky winners to receive a Molly Maid® gift certificate, redeemable for home cleaning services at their local Molly Maid branch. Starting August 15,, participants can visit the official entry page and submit their names and photos for the drawing. The contest will run until August 31,, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

"Children and pets bring endless joy, love, and messes to our lives, and there is still no deeper bond than that between a parent and their child or pet. But dealing with the chaos can be overwhelming," said Marla Mock, president of Molly Maid®, a Neighborly® company. "This national contest is our way of giving parents a chance to take a load off, enjoy their clean space and spend precious time with their children and pets."

To learn more about the Messiest Kids & Pets contest, please visit mollymaid.com on the initiative.

For those looking to give the special person in their life some time off and a spotless home any time of the year, Molly Maid gift certificates are available for purchase at https://www.mollymaid.com/gift-certificates/.

About Molly Maid®

Molly Maid® is a residential cleaning franchise who's independently owned and operated franchises collectively clean more than 1.7 million U.S. homes annually. Franchising since 1984, there are more than 475 Molly Maid units operating in the United States. Acquired in 2015, Molly Maid is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services franchisor of 26 service brands including Neighborly umbrella service brand and 5,000 franchise owners serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing homes and businesses. Molly Maid established the Ms. Molly Foundation in 1996 to raise awareness and support for victims of domestic violence. Neighborly brands are found at www.neighborly.com or on the Neighborly App. For more information about Molly Maid, visit www.mollymaid.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly, visit franchise.neighborly.com.

Media Contact: Ali Molina, Fishman PR, 847-987-2199 or amolina@fishmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Molly Maid