Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Accelerates Commitment to Advancing the Development of Novel, Safe and Effective Psychiatric Medicines to Address the Devastating and Pervasive Mental Health Crisis

Suicide deaths in the United States reached a record high in 2022, according to CDC data, underscoring the need to swiftly act to reduce the stigma around mental illness, increase access to care and treatment and reverse the rise in these preventable deaths

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, is at the vanguard of the life science ecosystem that is committed to accelerating and advancing the development of much-needed therapies to more effectively treat mental health disorders and to raising awareness of the unprecedented mental health crisis that is affecting people of all ages and backgrounds. Alexandria's eighth social responsibility pillar, a prioritized focus for 2023–2024, is addressing this widespread crisis by leveraging the company's impactful thought leadership platform and longstanding relationships within the life science and healthcare communities to drive forward actionable solutions aimed at meaningfully improving the lives of the over 57 million adults and nearly 8 million youth living with a mental illness in the United States. Further, in 2022 suicide deaths in the United States reached an all-time high of nearly 49,500, according to recently released provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There is immense need and potential to transform the way mental health conditions are treated and understood, and the work of Alexandria's tenants, venture investment companies and the broader life science industry is critical to reversing the trajectory of one of the country's most complex public health challenges.

"The mental health crisis in this country is continuing to skyrocket, and the latest suicide data reported by the CDC reinforces why we cannot stand idly by and must take immediate action," said Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments. "Our nation has also been grappling with the ongoing opioid epidemic, which similarly drove us to act in 2017, when we forged a partnership with Verily to pioneer OneFifteen, a data-driven comprehensive care model for treating addiction. We remain unwavering in our commitment to helping people on their personal path to sustained recovery, and this dedication extends to helping people with mental illnesses get the support and care they need, just as we would with any other disease. These people are our family, our friends, our colleagues, and it is imperative that our national public health agenda promote comprehensive access to affordable and high-quality behavioral health care and that we continue to pursue the next generation of innovative psychiatric medicines to benefit society."

Alexandria established its highly collaborative, neutral thought leadership platform in 2011 with the goal to drive impactful solutions to the most important issues around human health. The advances cultivated by this unique platform over the last 12 years have had a profound influence on many fields, including oncology, neuroscience and infectious diseases, and now the company is focused on mental health and addiction in the face of staggering social and economic impact on our country. In February 2023, Alexandria convened a mission-critical Healthcare Policy Forum on Mental Health in partnership with former congressman Patrick J. Kennedy and The Kennedy Forum. The interactive forum catalyzed transformative conversations around major challenges and new approaches for treating mental illnesses, as well as ways to normalize the national dialogue on mental health and addiction and increase access to care and treatment.

To build on the momentum of Alexandria's mental health policy forum, the company has assembled a working group dedicated to advancing the development of more effective targeted therapies for mental health disorders, with an emphasis on depression. This highly curated group consists of influential life science thought leaders with decades of experience across biopharma, government, academia, medicine, non-profits and venture capital. Alexandria is proud to partner with this esteemed group to drive forward medical innovations to create better outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and explore opportunities for public-private partnerships aimed at targeting the treatment of depression in a more personalized and precise way.

