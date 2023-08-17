GYMGUYZ Named One of Entrepreneur's Startups' Hottest Business Opportunities in 2023

World's Largest In-Home Fitness Franchise Expands into Several New Territories

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GYMGUYZ, the largest in-home, on-site, and virtual personal training company in the world, has been named one of Entrepreneur's Startups' Hottest Business Opportunities. The brand recently announced its expansion into 18 new territories, and has become a critical provider in offering custom-designed fitness programs for individuals, corporations, hospitals, schools, residential communities, and other organizations.

GYMGUYZ Logo (PRNewswire)

GYMGUYZ's impressive strides in expansion make it the ideal franchising opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs and fitness enthusiasts alike. Plus, the GYMGUYZ business model allows franchisees to be open and operating in as little as eight weeks. What sets GYMGUYZ apart is its unrivaled support system and comprehensive training. Franchisees receive expert guidance every step of the way, from initial setup to marketing and operational support.

Aspiring franchisees can look forward to joining an innovative brand with a deep-rooted commitment to excellence. Whether they are fitness enthusiasts, industry professionals, or first-time entrepreneurs, GYMGUYZ offers a prime opportunity to turn their passion into a thriving business venture.

GYMGUYZ has expanded into several new territories which include Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, VA, the Northern suburbs of Chicago, central New Jersey, central Tampa, the Denver metropolitan area, and North Columbus, OH. The new territories are owned and operated by new franchisees who are eager to share GYMGUYZ's cutting-edge fitness programs and unparalleled convenience while making a positive impact on the lives of countless individuals in these dynamic regions. These achievements continue to set the stage for the remainder of 2023 as GYMGUYZ proves itself as a standout, premium franchise that's winning by differentiating its brand experience.

"Joining the GYMGUYZ family means embarking on an exciting journey of making a positive impact on people's lives while building a thriving and rewarding business," said Josh York, CEO and Founder of GYMGUYZ. "Our innovative and flexible business model empowers franchisees to bring the GYMGUYZ experience directly to clients' doorsteps, offering personalized fitness solutions that cater to diverse preferences and lifestyles. We invite aspiring franchisees to be part of our fitness revolution and elevate the industry together, one personalized workout at a time."

As the company continues to evolve and expand, GYMGUYZ has launched a myriad of new fitness services outside of in-home workouts, offering custom-designed fitness programs for corporations, hospitals, schools, residential communities, and other organizations. In fact, the brand has fast become a critical provider in the Corporate Wellness space as companies look for ways to lure employees back to the office or keep remote workers healthy and moving.

With a 15-year strong business model, GYMGUYZ is transforming lives every day by offering convenient, customized, and creative workouts. Clients and companies in over 1,000 cities are being delivered a Certified Personal Trainer, state-of-the art equipment, and tailored workouts right to their homes, offices, corporate campuses, or other preferred settings. The company also plans to add assisted stretch services to its wide array of in-home and onsite fitness services. The company has been piloting those services in recent months and plans to fully launch systemwide in late Q3.

To learn more about GYMGUYZ consumer and business services, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/. To learn more about franchising with GYMGUYZ, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/franchise-opportunities/.

About GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is proud to be the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world. GYMGUYZ brings the workout to their clients and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand delivers expert personal trainers that utilize a fleet of branded vehicles stocked with state-of-the-art fitness equipment to deliver exceptional fitness experiences. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. GYMGUYZ also scored the first and second place spots on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises and received recognition as a top franchise in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500. Now serving over 1,000 cities internationally, including cities in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, GYMGUYZ is the fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S. with plans to open another 75 territories by the end of 2023. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Emily Eastin, Fishman Public Relations, eeastin@fishmanpr.com or (847) 945-1300

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GYMGUYZ