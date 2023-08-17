Natural Balance® Wins Dog Wet Food Product of the Year in 2023 Pet Independent Innovation Awards

Natural Balance's new Limited Ingredient Stews for Dogs were introduced summer 2023

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Balance ® Pet Foods, Inc ., the premium pet specialty food brand, won a 2023 Pet Independent Innovation Award for its new Limited Ingredient Stews for Dogs. These hearty stews, which hit shelves earlier this summer, won the award for Dog Wet Food Product of the Year.

The Limited Ingredient Stews for Dogs feature single animal protein from chicken, beef, or duck cooked in broth with a bounty of vegetables. Convenient, easy-open cartons make everyday feeding easy - simply tear open, stir, and serve as a complete meal or pour over one of the Natural Balance Limited Ingredient kibbles for a tasty feast. Stews are available in three flavors including Chicken Stew with carrots and green peas, Beef Stew with potatoes and pumpkin, and Reserve Duck Stew with carrots and potatoes (MSRP: $4.99 each).

"We are thrilled our Stews for Dogs were selected from over 2,000 submissions as Pet Innovation Awards' Dog Wet Food Product of the Year," said Michael Lopes, Director of Product Development. "Natural Balance knows the importance of our Limited Ingredient recipes for pets with food sensitivities, and we are proud to have won this award for our newest Limited Ingredient product."

Natural Balance is a pioneer in the Limited Ingredient food category. Limited Ingredient recipes offer a complete and balanced diet with premium, single-source animal proteins with no added fillers, artificial colors, or flavors.

The Natural Balance Customer Care team of Registered Veterinary Technicians is available to pet parents for meaningful conversations to help find the best Natural Balance recipe for your pet. Natural Balance pairs proven ingredients and rigorous safety testing to make food pets love and pet parents trust. The Natural Balance Feed with Confidence™ program, which tests every batch of Natural Balance food for quality and safety, helps ensure pet owners feel confident in what they are feeding their pets. Results can be requested at naturalbalanceinc.com .

About Natural Balance®

Founded in 1989, Natural Balance® Pet Foods, Inc. is a premium pet specialty brand with a complete offering of pet foods for both dogs and cats. The Natural Balance product line comprises over 100 dog and cat food and treat varieties, including Limited Ingredient, Original Ultra®, and REWARDS. Natural Balance delivers quality, safety-tested food in every bag. Their Feed with Confidence Program™ provides comprehensive, on-demand safety testing data to help eliminate wonder or worry. Their team of Registered Veterinary Technicians is available via online chat and phone to answer questions and ease concerns. Visit naturalbalanceinc.com for more information.

