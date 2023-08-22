Inhibikase Therapeutics to Present at the International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders

BOSTON and ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) ("Inhibikase" or "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing protein kinase inhibitor therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson's disease, Parkinson's-related disorders and other diseases of the Abelson Tyrosine Kinases, today announced that Milton Werner, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Inhibikase, will deliver two oral presentations at the International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders. The event is being held in Copenhagen, Denmark, between August 27-31, 2023.

Oral Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: Analysis of the therapeutic potential of IkT-148009 in Parkinson's disease

Abstract Number: 1444

Session: Presentation Group 1: Pharmacology and Therapy

Session Date & Time: Monday, August 28, 1:45-2:45pm CEST / 7:45-8:45am EDT

Abstract Title: Analysis of the therapeutic potential of c-Abl inhibition in Multiple System Atrophy

Abstract Number: 155

Session: Presentation Group 6: Parkinsonisms

Session Date & Time: Tuesday, August 29, 1:45-2:45pm CEST / 7:45-8:45am EDT

About Inhibikase (www.inhibikase.com)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Inhibikase's multi-therapeutic pipeline focuses on neurodegeneration and its lead program IkT-148009, an Abelson Tyrosine Kinase (c-Abl) inhibitor, targets the treatment of Parkinson's disease inside and outside the brain as well as other diseases that arise from Ableson Tyrosine Kinases. Its multi-therapeutic pipeline is pursuing Parkinson's-related disorders of the brain and GI tract, orphan indications related to Parkinson's disease such as Multiple System Atrophy, and drug delivery technologies for kinase inhibitors such as IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate that the Company believes will provide a better patient experience with fewer on-dosing side-effects. The Company's RAMP™ medicinal chemistry program has identified a number of follow-on compounds to IkT-148009 to be potentially applied to other cognitive and motor function diseases of the brain. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Boston, Massachusetts.

