MONROVIA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas A&M University (TAMU), a leading academic institution renowned for its academic and athletic programs, has entered into a strategic relationship with NGA 911 LLC (NGA), a prominent provider of IP-based real-time communications software solutions. The relationship aims to advance research and testing in support of NG911, Public Safety Broadband, and Defense Applications while offering mutual benefits to both parties.

Texas A&M University and NGA 911 LLC Announce Strategic Relationship for Research and Testing of NG911 Solutions (PRNewswire)

NGA will donate products to TAMU through this agreement, enabling the university to conduct testing and research in support of federally and state-funded exercises and research initiatives. The NGA Care Enterprise software support, valued at $1,250,000 annually, will be donated each year for the duration of this five-year agreement. This $6,250,000 donation allows Texas A&M University to utilize the license as in-kind contributions towards other grants, subject to the mutual agreement of both NGA and TAMU.

The testing conducted by Texas A&M University, the NG9-1-1 Interoperability Task Force, holds paramount importance in advancing NG9-1-1 (Next Generation 9-1-1) solutions. Through rigorous testing and evaluation, the University aims to identify and address interoperability challenges, validate standards compliance, and enhance the overall effectiveness of NG9-1-1 systems.

"These extensive interoperability tests will contribute to industry-wide efforts to improve emergency communication infrastructure and capabilities. Their findings and recommendations serve as valuable insights for vendors, service providers, and regulatory bodies involved in the development and implementation of NG9-1-1 solutions." Said Dr. Walt Magnussen, Director of Texas A&M's Internet2 Technology Evaluation Center.

Don Ferguson the CEO of NGA said: "Interoperability standards will facilitate the rollout of Next Generation 911 as agencies seek to collaborate emergency response across jurisdictions. The research and testing done by the Texas A&M University will ensure that technologies are interoperable, reliable, and capable of delivering prompt and efficient emergency services to communities."

For media inquiries and further information, please contact: Rebecca Dungey, Director of Marketing, rebecca.dungey@nga911.com

About Texas A&M University (TAMU):

Texas A&M University is one of the largest universities in the United States, offering over 150 courses of study in various academic and athletic programs. TAMU is a leading member of the Internet2 consortium and has a strong distance education program. It serves as the extension university for the state of Texas and hosts the Internet2 Technology Evaluation Center (ITEC), responsible for testing and evaluating technologies for revolutionary Internet applications.

About NGA is dedicated to providing the highest level of redundancy, resiliency, and availability to the 9-1-1 community, ensuring the accurate and high-performance transmission of voice, text, and media in emergency telecommunications. Our solutions are built with a focus on transitioning from legacy to NG911, prioritizing the needs of call-takers and PSAPs. With the vision to be the leader in NG911 end-to-end solutions and the foremost innovator in emergency calling technology services, both in the US and internationally. Striving to position to be the most trusted NG911 solution for supporting all service providers, types, and tiers. Please visit https://www.NGA911.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NGA - Next Generation Advanced