Wyn Enterprise by GrapeCity Developer Solutions Launches v7 Release

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the release of Wyn Enterprise v7.0, their self-service business intelligence software. With this launch, end-users will find many new features and enhancements for Wyn Enterprise Server, WynDashboards, and WynReports.

In Wyn Server, there have been enhancements to the data engine, scheduling and notifications, deployments, and much more. WynDashboards includes new maps visualization support, dynamic zoom, and drill-down interactivity. At the same time, WynReports introduces enhancements to the report designer that are poised to elevate workflow, update the report viewer, and several other new features.

Bhupesh Malhotra, Wyn Enterprise Global Product Manager says, "I am thrilled to introduce a pivotal advancement in embedding Wyn's dynamic documents seamlessly into customer applications. This release is more than an update—it's a stride toward transforming how business intelligence merges with application ecosystems to provide a No-Code platform for business users to derive actionable insights from available raw data."

In the latest release for WynServer, users can expect faster data queries and analysis to provide documents with processed data thanks to performance optimizations for Wyn's WAX Expressions Engine. Users will also notice an improved user experience for creating and maintaining data models thanks to enhancements to Analytic Data Models pertaining to filtering and synchronizing changes to the schema. As data security continues to be a popular topic for the foreseeable future, this release includes better support for SSL in e-mail notifications resulting in more secure e-mail notifications using standard SSL to communicate with more mail servers. Explore the release article to learn more about the updates in WynServer v7.0.

With the Wyn v7.0 launch, the team has added a cutting-edge map visualization feature in WynDashboards. This addition is designed to deliver an immersive and interactive spatial exploration experience and marks a pivotal advancement in how end-users perceive and interact with data. Along with the map visualization support, v7.0 integrates with OpenStreetMaps for background tiles. This integration imbues visualizations with context, allowing data to come to life against a detailed geographical backdrop. Read the release announcement to learn more about additional updates to WynDashboards.

In WynReports, end-users will find a host of enhancements to the Report Designer that will empower end-users to craft reports with unparalleled precision and ease. The Report Designer additions include an improved user experience for managing the data source and dataset in an existing report, which ensures a smoother and more intuitive process. The v7.0 Report Designer also includes an improved Group Explorer for Tablix ReportItem – this item makes managing complex data structures more straightforward and efficient. The v7.0 release also includes enhancements to the Report Viewer, such as using the "Jump-To" action to open reports/dashboards in a dialog. This streamlined approach facilitates quick navigation and contextual exploration, fostering a more holistic understanding of the data. Visit the website to learn more about the enhancements to WynReports.

About Wyn

Wyn Enterprise enables your IT team with enterprise-grade data governance and data modeling. Gather, secure, and add business context to your data with an easy-to-use dashboard and report designers in a unified web-based application that works on any platform. End-users can develop personalized, ad-hoc dashboards and reports based on secured data or use existing documents as a starting point to slice and dice business information on their own. For more information, visit the Wyn Enterprise website.

About GrapeCity

GrapeCity is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. For over 40 years, GrapeCity has provided enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more company information, visit the GrapeCity website.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

