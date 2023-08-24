Boom Supersonic Advances Flight Preparations for XB-1

Key milestones completed as world's first independently developed supersonic jet progresses towards first flight

DENVER, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Supersonic , the company building the world's fastest airliner, Overture, today announced it has completed several key milestones for XB-1, Boom's technology demonstrator aircraft. XB-1 leverages 60 years of progress in airplane technologies like carbon fiber composites, advanced avionics, and digitally-optimized aerodynamics to enable sustainable supersonic travel.

XB-1 has undergone extensive ground testing since arriving, including taxi testing this week at the Mojave Air & Space Port in Mojave, California. (PRNewswire)

Earlier this year, XB-1 was moved from the company's hangar in Centennial, Colorado to the Mojave Air & Space Port in Mojave, California to continue preparations for flight. The aircraft has undergone extensive ground testing since arriving, including taxi testing this week.

"The recent progress made towards XB-1's first flight reflects the team's collective efforts to build and safely fly the world's first independently developed supersonic jet," said Blake Scholl, Boom Supersonic's founder and CEO.

In addition to the ongoing testing, XB-1 recently received an experimental airworthiness certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), following a detailed aircraft inspection. Boom has also secured letters of authorization to allow Chief Test Pilot Bill "Doc" Shoemaker and test pilot Tristan "Gepetto" Brandenburg to fly XB-1. Additionally, letters of agreement with airspace authorities are in place allowing for flights of the aircraft over the Mojave desert. XB-1's historic first flight will occur in the same airspace where Captain Charles "Chuck" Yeager first broke the sound barrier in the Bell X-1 and the Mach 3+, strategic reconnaissance SR-71 "Blackbird" first flew in 1964.

XB-1 has provided the company with valuable learnings, including the development of a robust safety culture. In preparation for flight, Boom's test pilots have completed hundreds of hours in the simulator for aircraft evaluation, operations development, training, and human factors assessments to achieve the highest levels of safety. The test pilots also maintain flight proficiency in a T-38 trainer aircraft, the same aircraft that will be used as a chase plane for all flight tests of XB-1. To further increase safety, the test pilots will use the T-38 to practice formation flying.

"It's fitting that XB-1 is now progressing toward first flight at the Mojave Air & Space Port, home to more than 50 first flights and other significant aviation events," said Bill "Doc" Shoemaker, Chief Test Pilot for Boom Supersonic. "I'm looking forward to flying XB-1 here, building on the achievements of other talented engineers and pilots who inspire us every day to make supersonic travel mainstream."

XB-1 features a carbon composite and titanium fuselage measuring 71 feet in length. Its ogive (modified delta) wing enables safe operation at takeoff and landing as well as supersonic speeds. The three General Electric J85 engines that power XB-1 produce a combined maximum thrust of 12,300 pounds of force (lbf).

The supersonic demonstrator aircraft rolled out of Boom's hangar in Centennial, Colorado in October 2020. Since then, rigorous testing of all of XB-1's internal subsystems has been completed. Upgraded landing gear and supersonic engine intakes were also installed on XB-1, both of which increase performance and safety.

Across its development, XB-1 has validated Boom's approach to airplane design and enabled engineers to leverage advanced tools like computational fluid dynamics (CFD) which are critical components of Overture's development. Overture is the sustainable supersonic airliner from Boom that will fly at Mach 1.7, or about twice the speed of today's fastest airliners, and is designed to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

To view XB-1's recent taxi testing please visit the Boom Supersonic YouTube channel .

For more information about XB-1 please visit: https://boomsupersonic.com/xb-1

About Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic is transforming air travel with Overture, the world's fastest airliner, optimized for speed, safety, and sustainability. Serving both civil and government markets, Overture will fly at twice the speed of today's airliners and is designed to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company has secured SAF offtake agreements from Dimensional Energy and AIR COMPANY, bringing its total to 10 million gallons of SAF per year for Overture's net zero carbon flight test program. Overture's order book, including orders and pre-orders from American Airlines, United Airlines, and Japan Airlines stands at 130 aircraft. Boom is working with Northrop Grumman for government and defense applications of Overture. Suppliers and partners collaborating with Boom on the Overture program include Aernnova, Leonardo, Aciturri, Safran Landing Systems, Eaton, Collins Aerospace, and the United States Air Force.

Symphony™ is the propulsion system that will power Overture, a Boom-led collaboration with world-class partners including Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT), a business unit of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., GE Additive and StandardAero. For more information, visit https://boomsupersonic.com.

Photos and video available at https://boomsupersonic.com/newsroom/media-assets

