IT'S FINALLY HERE! FURNITURE AND LAMPS LAUNCH AT H&M HOME IN THE US - INCLUDING KIDS!

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M HOME invites our US customers to discover its timeless and design-driven assortment of furniture and lamps. Designed in-house, the assortment includes seasonal trend pieces for any space in your home, children's furniture and classic long-lasting styles that will stand the test of time and taste. H&M HOME's furniture and lamps assortment is available online in the US at www.hm.com/home beginning August 24th, 2023.

H&M HOME's line of furniture and lamps was first introduced in 2018 in Europe. The line includes a fashion-forward selection of furniture pieces, such as side tables, chairs, shelving, stools, lamps, and mirrors. The collection features a diversity of styles and materials – from modern lines in metallic and steel, to natural and organic shapes using FSC certified wood and straw – providing long-lasting design and versatility at its core.

With personal style at the forefront, the H&M HOME assortment of furniture includes classic pieces in a variety of contrasting materials including a rattan dining chair, solid asymmetric mango wood side table, and abold but neutral coffee table in brown or black. For a more minimalistic look, there is a small painted metallic side table in an array of sizes in black or white. A statement piece from the new collection is a large asymmetrical mirror – a simple, yet sophisticated addition to any space. Lighting includes a modern-designed lacquered metal in a variety of colors and a sharper triangular version, pieces that reinvent themselves wherever they're placed.

"H&M HOME is all about offering inspirational and modern design at the best price, including our furniture and lamps. Each piece is carefully designed to express diversity in style and allows one to create a uniquely personal space. We are excited to see our American customers explore this side of our assortment, whether it's a lounge chair for the living room, or a more playful desk for the kids' room."

Evelina Söderberg-Kravaev, Head of Design & Creativity H&M HOME.

Just in time for a fall refresh, the furniture and lamps assortment will include classic seasonal pieces, and on-trend details and colors. With an array of pieces suited to all interior styles, the collection includes clean styles like wooden benches, modern steel details, and more playful and bold items like cloud inspired edging and brightly colored chairs. Long-lasting pieces include a kid's multi-functional desk with a matching storage bench and chair, to many rattan nature-inspired pieces, including a timeless miniature lounge chair, sofa, table, and a stool.

Available now in the US, online at hm.com/home beginning August 24th, 2023.

