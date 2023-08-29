COOKED BRATWURST IS A "GOOD THING"

Schaller & Weber's Legendary Cooked Bratwurst Earns

Martha Stewart's "Good Thing" Seal of Distinction

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schaller & Weber, a renowned purveyor of authentic German meats and sausages, is proud to announce that its iconic product, the Cooked Bratwurst, has been awarded Martha Stewart's prestigious "Good Thing" seal of distinction.

Originating from a recipe brought to the U.S.A by founder Ferdinand Schaller during his apprenticeship as a sausage maker in Stuttgart, Schaller & Weber's Cooked Bratwurst seamlessly combines generations of culinary tradition and craftsmanship. In alignment with modern consumer preferences, the Bratwurst is now crafted using Humanely Raised pork that's vegetarian fed, without antibiotics or hormones. Additionally, it boasts no artificial ingredients or preservatives, and no added nitrates or nitrites, ensuring a clean and ethical culinary experience for all.

Martha Stewart, a symbol of quality and sophistication in the culinary and lifestyle arenas, has long been a supporter and loyal customer of Schaller & Weber. Her official endorsement, through the "Good Thing" seal, is a powerful testament to the Cooked Bratwurst's blend of timeless flavor and current-day commitment to clean ingredients.

"We are deeply honored by this recognition from Martha Stewart, a stalwart of excellence in the culinary domain," said Jeremy Schaller, President of Schaller & Weber. "This endorsement underscores our unwavering dedication to producing top-tier products, bridging our rich history with the needs of today's discerning consumer."

With this seal, customers can be even more confident in their choice of Schaller & Weber's products, knowing that they meet the high standards set by both Schaller & Weber and Martha Stewart. As the Cooked Bratwurst continues its reign as a customer favorite, this seal guarantees an experience built on authenticity, flavor, and quality.

Schaller & Weber welcomes everyone to celebrate this esteemed endorsement by savoring the Cooked Bratwurst, available at their flagship store, online, and premier retailers across the US.

Schaller & Weber

Established in 1937 by master charcutier Ferdinand Schaller, Schaller & Weber's traditional German meats and charcuterie have become a New York culinary institution. The juicy snap of every sausage, the intoxicating smoked aroma of each ham and the delicate flavors of the pâtés and spreads are proof that Schaller & Weber remains true to what made their meats a success almost a century ago. Schaller & Weber's products are now available nationwide, while its roots remain firmly planted in its original location at 1654 2nd Avenue in New York City.

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart is the Founder of the first multi-channel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, an entrepreneur, a bestselling author of 99 to date lifestyle books, and an Emmy Award-winning television show host. Reaching more than 100 million devoted fans on a monthly basis through her online media channels, television shows, books, and products for the home, sold at multiple retail and online outlets, Martha is the "go-to" source for the homemaker. She and her talented staff provide trusted, timely, and useful information on all aspects of everyday living: cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, healthy living, holidays, weddings, and pet care.

Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner, marketer, and media company. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high-quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channels, geography, and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. The portfolio includes Martha Stewart, The BCBG Group, Ben Sherman, Dakine, Sur La Table, Body Glove, Emeril Lagasse, Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in a Pod, and Bruno Magli. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com

