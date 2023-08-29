Mohr Capital Acquires Three Industrial Buildings in Sale-Leaseback Transaction

Off-market transaction highlights Mohr's strategic growth

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Capital has acquired three mission-critical facilities from Crothall Laundry Services, an H.I.G. Capital company and one of the leading providers of medical laundry services to the hospital industry. The transaction includes facilities in Phoenix, Arizona, Winston Salem, North Carolina and Birmingham, Alabama.

"Despite the recent slowdown in transactions nationwide, Mohr Capital continues to expand by acquiring strategic industrial facilities across the country," said Bob Mohr, Mohr Capital CEO. "These facilities are strong additions to our portfolio, and we're happy to partner with Crothall in this mutually beneficial long-term lease agreement."

Rodrigo Godoi, Managing Director of Investments at Mohr Capital, and Michael Barner, Crothall Laundry CEO worked together to execute this transaction.

"We have worked closely with Crothall Laundry on this off-market transaction to achieve a great solution for their long-term occupancy of these facilities," said Godoi. "We have a great relationship with Crothall that started years ago as their landlord on a different facility in Northern California and look forward to continuing our partnership with them."

About Mohr Capital

Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value exchange of office, industrial, healthcare, hospitality and retail assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $2.5 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued and underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns.

