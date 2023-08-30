Couchbase to Advance Developer Productivity by Adding Generative AI to Capella Database-as-a-Service

Capella iQ Will Use Natural Language Processing to Enable Developers to Build Modern Applications Faster and Easier in Capella

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, today announced it is introducing generative AI capabilities into its Database-as-a-Service Couchbase Capella ™ to significantly enhance developer productivity and accelerate time to market for modern applications. The new capability called Capella iQ enables developers to write SQL++ and application-level code more quickly by delivering recommended sample code. Couchbase also announced additional Capella updates that further enhance the developer experience, increase efficiency and ease operations.

Couchbase logo (PRNewsfoto/Couchbase) (PRNewswire)

Managing the full lifecycle of an application puts pressure on developers and adds friction to their workflow, which can slow down productivity. At the same time, developer productivity has never been more important given the demand for and potential of AI applications. Powered by generative AI, Capella iQ uses foundation models to add intelligence to the Capella developer workbench integrated development environment (IDE). With Capella iQ, developers can use natural language to quickly and easily generate code, sample datasets and unit tests. Capella iQ also advises on index creation, search syntax and other programmatic access to Capella. Leveraging generative AI to build and test applications quicker in Capella delivers higher productivity and quality, resulting in faster time to market.

"The familiarity of SQL++ as the query language was already a great tool to help developers who are new to Capella get up to speed quickly. Capella iQ will take those productivity gains even further and save my team and me tons of time," said Brant Burnett, systems architect at CenterEdge. "Having a co-pilot like Capella iQ in the developer workbench makes it so much faster for teams to build modern apps on Capella so developers can do what they love, which is building amazing apps."

"Code that used to take hours for a developer to write will now be generated in a matter of minutes in sample sets from Capella iQ," said Scott Anderson, SVP of product management and business operations at Couchbase. "This makes developers more efficient when building modern apps, ultimately accelerating innovation for customers. By incorporating generative AI into our fully managed DBaaS, we are making it easier for developers to get started with Capella and significantly boost their productivity."

For more information about Capella iQ and to sign up for a private preview, please visit www.couchbase.com/ai-cloud-services/ .

Building for the Future of AI Applications

Couchbase's mission is to simplify how developers and architects develop, deploy and run modern applications wherever they are. The company delivers a high performance and scalable cloud database platform upon which next-gen applications can be built, such as fraud detection, product catalog recommendations, predictive analytics and more.

"From day one, Couchbase has architected a cloud database platform that enables the most business-critical and demanding applications to perform and provide rich, personalized, differentiated experiences for end users. Combining operational and analytical capabilities, our multi-model platform also seamlessly integrates advanced services like indexing, eventing, full-text search and more in a single solution," said Matt Cain, chair, president and CEO of Couchbase. "Generative AI is the next great catalyst for modern applications and our customers are exploring ways to build AI-powered apps that can run anywhere with our platform."

For example, Capella App Services enables edge AI through a predictive query API , which allows mobile applications to use trained machine learning models to run predictive queries locally on mobile devices against stored data. Additionally, Couchbase customers can use Python user-defined functions to run models against the database.

"We are innovating and building for the exciting generative AI market opportunity by driving developer productivity with Capella iQ, expanding our multi-model functions, optimizing AI processing and enabling AI apps from cloud to edge while also building a vibrant AI partner ecosystem," continued Cain. "Couchbase has been uniquely built for this moment and we are investing in additional AI capabilities that will further extend the value of Couchbase as a cloud database platform for modern applications."

In addition to investing in product innovation for an AI-powered future, Couchbase believes that a robust partner ecosystem is required to accelerate AI for organizations. Today, the company also announced the Couchbase AI Accelerate Partner Program , designed to make it easier for customers to build AI-powered applications with Capella and support integrations with the broader AI and data ecosystem.

Additional Capella Enhancements

Couchbase today also announced several other new updates to Capella that further enhance the developer experience, increase efficiency and make it easier to operate the cloud database platform. The customer benefits include:

Simplified developer experience : Couchbase is extending Capella to more of the developer platform ecosystem highly favored by frontend and full stack developers. New integrations with popular developer tools Vercel and the IntelliJ family of IDEs further reduce friction for developers and development teams. : Couchbase is extending Capella to more of the developer platform ecosystem highly favored by frontend and full stack developers. New integrations with popular developer toolsand thefamily of IDEs further reduce friction for developers and development teams.

More intelligent operations : By dynamically scaling the disk storage and input/output operations per second (IOPS), Capella clusters can handle growing workloads more efficiently, resulting in faster response times with an improved user experience. The increased disk IOPS enables Capella clusters to handle higher levels of concurrent read and write operations. This ensures that applications remain highly available even during peak usage periods and contributes further to Capella's best-in-class price performance.

Increased security and governance: Capella has achieved independent validation for PCI DSS 4.0 and CSA STAR Level 2 compliance. These enhancements complement the SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA compliance that Couchbase Capella has already achieved, meeting broad enterprise requirements for cloud applications.

These new enhancements are generally available in Capella. Visit couchbase.com/capella to begin a free trial of Capella today.

Additional Resources

this blog post for more information about what's new in Capella, including Capella iQ. Readfor more information about what's new in Capella, including Capella iQ.

couchbase.com/ai-cloud-services/ for more information about Capella iQ and to sign up for a private preview. Visitfor more information about Capella iQ and to sign up for a private preview.

couchbase.com/developers . Developers can learn more about Capella by visiting

About Couchbase

Modern customer experiences need a flexible database platform that can power applications spanning from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase's mission is to simplify how developers and architects develop, deploy and run modern applications wherever they are. We have reimagined the database with our fast, flexible and affordable cloud database platform Capella, allowing organizations to quickly build applications that deliver premium experiences to their customers – all with best-in-class price performance. More than 30% of the Fortune 100 trust Couchbase to power their modern applications. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com and follow us on Twitter @couchbase.

Couchbase®, the Couchbase logo and the names and marks associated with Couchbase's products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Couchbase, Inc.