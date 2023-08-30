Enova and OnDeck Announce Sponsorship of the U.S. Chamber's "America's Top Small Business" Awards and Summit

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and world-class analytics, announced Enova's sponsorship of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's "America's Top Small Business" awards and small business summit. The annual event, held in Washington D.C., celebrates the innovation and entrepreneurship of small business owners from across the country.

Enova's OnDeck lending platform provides much-needed capital to small businesses. Joining the U.S. Chamber to support and celebrate small businesses goes hand in hand with Enova's commitment to fill the gaps left by traditional lenders and help small businesses grow and thrive.

"We're honored to partner with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for their flagship event that recognizes small businesses' vital role in shaping communities across America," said David Fisher, CEO of Enova. "Many small businesses struggle to obtain needed capital from traditional banks. Through our OnDeck lending platform, Enova is committed to providing the funding businesses need to grow."

In September, 70 of the most innovative, diverse, and successful small businesses from across the country will be recognized as honorees out of more than 3,000 America's Top Small Business applications. The highest-scoring businesses in each of the seven U.S. regions will be named finalists and be in the running for the title of "America's Top Small Business," which comes with a $25,000 cash prize.

In October, the thousands of applicants, 70 honorees, and seven finalists will be celebrated at an award ceremony at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's historic headquarters in Washington, D.C. and America's Top Small Business will be announced. The awards ceremony will follow a day-long summit that will bring together successful entrepreneurs and small business experts for advice, networking opportunities, and practical strategies for business owners.

"The resiliency, ingenuity, and creativity of our nation's small businesses is driving our economy forward. They are the core of our business ecosystem, working every day to provide jobs and services to our communities and push the boundaries of innovation," said Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief, Small Business Products at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "The Chamber is thrilled to have Enova join us to celebrate their accomplishments and inspire the next generation of America's entrepreneurs."

At the summit in October, OnDeck team members will recognize the business named "America's Top Small Business" and discuss challenges and solutions associated with accessing working capital for small businesses.

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial services company with powerful online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. Through its world-class analytics and machine learning algorithms, Enova has provided more than 8.6 million customers with over $51 billion in loans and financing. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of businesses at www.enova.com.

About the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world's largest business organization representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy. Our members range from the small businesses and local chambers of commerce that line the Main Streets of America to leading industry associations and large corporations.

They all share one thing: They count on the U.S. Chamber to be their voice in Washington, across the country, and around the world. For more than 100 years, we have advocated for pro-business policies that help businesses create jobs and grow our economy.

