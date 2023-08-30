MDU Resources Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

BISMARCK, N.D., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) has set a methane emissions reduction target of 30% by 2035, compared to 2022 levels, for its natural gas utility segment. This commitment and other highlights of MDU Resources' environmental, social and governance efforts are included in the company's recently published sustainability report.

"Natural gas is a critical fuel for industry, home-heating and electricity generation in the northern states we serve, and we want to do our part to minimize emissions while ensuring safe, reliable service for our customers," said Nicole A. Kivisto, president and CEO of MDU Resources' utility companies, which include Cascade Natural Gas Corporation, Intermountain Gas Company and Montana-Dakota Utilities Co.

Some additional highlights outlined in MDU Resources' 2022 Sustainability Report include:

Reporting corporatewide scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions for the first time.

Achieving an approximate 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity from owned electric generating facilities compared to 2005 levels.

Marking the 30th anniversary of the MDU Resources Foundation, which has contributed more than $42 million to charitable organizations since inception.

MDU Resources' utility companies taking three of the Top 6 spots among midsize utilities in the West Region, including first place, in the J.D. Power 2022 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

Enhancing MDU Resources' reporting on climate-related risks and opportunities, an area of recommended disclosure from the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.

"We remain focused on meeting the needs of all stakeholders, including our employees, shareholders, customers and communities, through strong governance practices, operating with integrity and being a good corporate citizen, and being a good steward of the environment," said David L. Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources.

MDU Resources' recently published 2022 Sustainability Report can be found at www.mdu.com/sustainability.

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index, provides essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

The information in this release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained in this release, including statements about emission reduction targets and future environmental, social and governance matters, are expressed in good faith and are believed by the company to have a reasonable basis. Nonetheless, actual results may differ materially from the projected results expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, refer to Item 1A-Risk Factors in MDU Resources' most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q.

