Suit Up for Fall Wedding Season with Hive & Colony

The ultimate guide to being the best dressed guest, groomsman, and groom

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, creating a custom Hive & Colony look is the only way to stand out at the crème de la crème of the season's special events, especially with weddings being the number one occasion on the calendar.

Fabrics, accessories, and other details are how a groom can work his unique personality into the day, but a tailored fit with a pattern made from scratch for him is how to ensure he feels confident and comfortable at the altar. Photo courtesy of Hive & Colony. (PRNewswire)

"A wedding day is one of the most special days in a man's life," said Chief Operating Officer Kevin Scott. "If that day isn't on the horizon for you, it's likely that you'll be cheering on a friend as a groomsman or a guest of a wedding this fall. If you're looking for attire that is personalized to you, from design to fit, we have an extensive range of options and expert stylists to help you build a comfortable look that exudes confidence."

From guest to groom, Hive & Colony offers standout materials, accessories, and a team to tailor looks for every person in the room. With wedding dress codes typically ranging from semi-formal cocktail to formal black tie, the style curators at Hive & Colony have the knowledge and expertise to help customers dress for the occasion. Just share the couple's chosen attire, and the team will help make the proper selections. Whether it be a sleek tuxedo, neutral suit with classic colors, or a statement look with jewel tones and bold patterns, the options are abundant.

For the groom's big day, the best way to achieve a sleek and showstopping look is with a pristine fit. Fabrics, accessories, and other details are how a groom can work his unique personality into the day, but a tailored fit with a pattern made from scratch for him is how to ensure he feels confident and comfortable at the altar.

"On a day that is all about feeling his very best, a groom should never feel limited in his wardrobe," Scott added. "Our team is there to help him explore the different choices he can make from start to finish to create a style and fit that is entirely him."

Begin the custom process before the big day by visiting Hive & Colony. Visit hiveandcolony.com to explore their collection of Italian accessories, locate the nearest showroom, and start the bespoke journey.

About Hive & Colony

From the streets of Manhattan to its first showroom in Boston, Hive & Colony has pollinated its vision of redefined menswear from coast to coast. Through the utilization of 1,000+ rich materials and 3D measurement technology, Hive & Colony has tailored a custom shopping experience as unique as it is luxurious. Sophistication is never sacrificed through Hive & Colony's array of hand-crafted Italian accessories or custom suits and tuxedos. To book an individualized experience at a showroom visit hiveandcolony.com or follow on Instagram at @hiveandcolony .



