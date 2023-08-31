Ardagh Glass Packaging's NextGen furnace construction nears completion

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The breakthrough NextGen furnace, currently under construction at the Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP) facility in Obernkirchen, Germany, is nearing completion. The furnace build, including all refractory brickwork, is complete, and the installation of electrical and other ancillary services are now in the final stages.

The hybrid NextGen furnace technology is designed to use 80% renewable electricity and 20% gas, leading to a significant reduction in CO 2 emissions - by as much as 60% in the furnace - dramatically reducing the carbon footprint of glass packaging.

Jens Schaefer, Operations Director, Ardagh Glass Packaging-Germany, said: "We are delighted to see this ground-breaking furnace nearing completion. We are firmly on track to deliver commercial bottles produced in the NextGen furnace this year; the next step will be the furnace heat-up, followed by full glass production in Q4. I would like to thank all the AGP team, our suppliers and sub-contractors who have worked with such dedication and focus to deliver this exciting project."

This pioneering, large-scale hybrid electric furnace will use high levels of recycled glass cullet to produce up to 350 tonnes of glass bottles per day, initially in amber glass, with the capability of making other colours.

