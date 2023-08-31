Indiana Center for Recovery Awarded By Newsweek's "America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023"

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana Center for Recovery has been recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers for 2023. This prestigious recognition is bestowed by Newsweek in collaboration with Statista Inc., a global leader in statistical analysis and industry ranking. The award list was released on August 18th, 2023 and is accessible on Newsweek's website.

Indiana Center For Recovery (PRNewswire)

The America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers list for 2023 showcases the premier facilities nationwide, evaluated based on service quality, reputation, and state-level accreditation. Facilities from 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), were considered in the survey. The list highlights the top 300 inpatient, residential, and long-term addiction treatment centers. The evaluation process consisted of three stages:

Recommendation Score: A multitude of medical professionals, including therapists, counselors, medical doctors, and staff employed in addiction treatment facilities, were invited to participate in an online peer-to-peer survey.

Quality Score: Participants were also requested to rate the quality dimensions influencing the efficacy of rehabilitation facilities.

Accreditation Score: SAMHSA provides data regarding addiction treatment centers, including relevant accreditations.

Indiana Center for Recovery is overjoyed to receive recognition on Newsweek's list of America's Best Treatment Centers for 2023. "The endorsement from numerous healthcare professionals for our facility is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our staff. It is a commendable achievement we can take great pride in," said Executive Director Julia Compton.

"Indiana Center for Recovery relentlessly strives to alter the typical course of addiction in the lives of our patients and their families. This award affirms the passion and commitment of our staff, and we are truly grateful," expressed Jackie Daniels, Director of Clinical Development.

About Indiana Center for Recovery:

Indiana Center For Recovery is a patient-centered substance use disorder and mental health treatment facility. They have been offering treatment for addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders in Bloomington since 2016 with locations in Mishawaka, Indianapolis, Terre Haute, Merrillville, Jeffersonville, and Lafayette. Visit https://treatmentindiana.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Indiana Center For Recovery