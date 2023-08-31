MEDIA ALERT: Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal to Headline Cisco's WebexOne Event

Speakers Include Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal, Co-Founders of the Tribeca Festival; Neil deGrasse Tyson, Renowned Astrophysicist; the CEO of Matthew Berry's Fantasy Life; along with Cisco Leaders, Partners and Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced keynote speakers headlining Webex by Cisco's WebexOne, the industry's leading hybrid work and customer experience conference taking place on October 24-26, 2023. The event theme centers on reimagining a future powered by AI, and will feature executives from top global brands, industry leaders, Webex experts and revered celebrity speakers.

WebexOne 2023 (PRNewswire)

WHO: Cisco, the leader in powering hybrid work and customer experience solutions, is hosting its annual signature event, WebexOne.

WHAT: The multiday event will focus on trending topics across AI, hybrid work and customer experience, including conversations exploring the intersection of technology, entertainment and business. WebexOne will feature the latest innovations from Webex, customer conversations and inspiring guest speakers.

Inspiring Keynote Speakers : Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal , Co-Founders of the Tribeca Festival will be interviewed by Jeetu Patel , Cisco Executive Vice President and General Manager of Security and Collaboration. The focus of this fireside chat will be on bridging technology and entertainment to build a more inclusive world, following Tribeca Festival's recent



and, Co-Founders of the Tribeca Festival will be interviewed by, Cisco Executive Vice President and General Manager of Security and Collaboration. The focus of this fireside chat will be on bridging technology and entertainment to build a more inclusive world, following Tribeca Festival's recent partnership with Webex. The partnership brought together artists and diverse audiences around the globe to broadcast the Festival's closing ceremony via Webex Events for the first time.

Luminary Speakers: Neil deGrasse Tyson, renowned astrophysicist and author, will speak during the opening WebexOne keynote. In addition, Webex partners and customers, including the CEO of Matthew Berry's Fantasy Life, and representatives from LA Rams, Tribeca Enterprises, Moderna, United Airlines, T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, Microsoft and more, will take the stage to share their insights on the future of hybrid work and next-generation customer engagement. Renowned industry analysts will share insights on the collaboration and customer experience topics that matter most to business.





Cisco Leaders: Jeetu Patel , Executive Vice President and General Manager of Security and Collaboration; Aruna Ravichandran , Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President; Javed Kahn , Senior Vice President and General Manager of Collaboration; Fletcher Previn , Cisco CIO and more will take the stage to discuss Webex's vision for artificial intelligence and collaboration. They will also showcase the latest technology announcements from Webex that will shape the future of Hybrid Work and Customer Experience.

In addition, three in-person WebexOne attendees will be selected to meet Neil deGrasse Tyson in an intimate setting. Register to attend WebexOne by September 15 to be automatically entered in the drawing to meet deGrasse Tyson.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to preview new Webex innovations, receive hands-on demos and choose from over 40 technical breakout sessions and four technology tracks to attend. Cisco will also announce its annual Webex Champion Award winners at the event.

WHEN: October 24-26, 2023, beginning at 8:00 a.m. PT

WHERE:

In-person at the Anaheim Marriott, 700 W Convention Way, Anaheim, CA 92802

Broadcast virtually using the Webex Events app

For press interested in behind-the-scenes exclusive access onsite at WebexOne, please contact Webex PR at webexpr@external.cisco.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.