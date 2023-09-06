The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences Closes on One of the Largest Home Sales in Rhode Island

RICHMOND, R.I., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an uncertain market consumers are investing in Rhode Island as The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences recently closed on a $10.9 million home sale at $2,189 per foot – the home touted a whopping 4,597 square feet – totaling the third highest home sale in Rhode Island within the last six months. Due to renewed excitement surrounding the property's partnership with Pyramid Global Hospitality – the leading third-party hospitality management company – The Preserve has also sold more than 70 memberships over the last 60 days; the property offers a social membership starting at $125,000.00.

The Preserve (PRNewswire)

Securely tucked in a gated 3,500-acre property, The Preserve Sporting Club's real estate collection ranges from contemporary townhomes to spacious single-family houses, efficient tiny homes and luxury condominiums. Homes are designed in diverse configurations and built across a variety of magnificent natural settings, and each home is an expression of the naturally adventurous lifestyle of The Preserve. Aside from its offerings The Preserve also enjoys reciprocity with more than 288 of the top clubs in the world.

"Our team is ecstatic to see the continued growth in membership and residential occupancy as more buyers are looking for a home here in Rhode Island," said Paul Mihailides, chairman of The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences. "Our townhouses and tiny homes have been the most sought after by homeowners who are enthusiastic about outdoor sports and recreation. Real estate at The Preserve boasts a variety of luxuries and amenities, and we look forward to continuing to provide generations of families unmatched hospitality and an unbeatable lifestyle."

Known as one of the nation's top four-season sporting clubs, The Preserve was conceived as an unparalleled luxury resort and master-planned community. The Preserve offers the best outdoor experiences, dining, accommodations, and homes in the United States, all within a breathtaking, protected landscape. Welcoming a community of like-minded outdoor enthusiasts – a gathering of stewards of the environment who seek a sanctuary from the rigors of modern life – The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences provides an elevated experience within unspoiled nature.

About The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences:

Preserve Sporting Club & Residences is a one-of-a-kind retreat located on 3,500 acres in Richmond, RI. A member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, highlights include an 18-hole golf course, tennis, zip line, mountain biking, hiking, canoeing, and kayaking, as well as a rock-climbing wall, and 10 fly fishing ponds. The Preserve is home to the nation's premier shooting sports facility, with numerous opportunities for clay shooting in addition to the longest indoor automated shooting range. Amenities also include a state-of-the-art spa, a Safari Tent experience, and a series of "Hobbit Houses" available for events. Luxury accommodations include single-family homes, townhomes, and more, and their real estate and membership options invite guests to build a legacy that can be passed to future generations. For more information, visit https://preservesportingclub.com/.

About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading third-party hospitality management company, is the powerhouse brand behind an inspired collection of forward-thinking professionals providing powerful solutions to some of the world's best hotels and resorts. Formed by the 2021 merger of three hotel and resort management companies, the organization's global portfolio now spans more than 240properties across the U.S., Caribbean and Europe, with offices in Boston; The Woodlands, Texas; Cincinnati; and London. For more information, visit www.PyramidGlobal.com .

