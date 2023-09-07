'Dare to Grow' with MJBizCon

MJBizCon Week Begins in Las Vegas November 28, 2023

DENVER, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the potential rescheduling of cannabis on the horizon, the 12th annual MJBizCon, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, November 28 - December 1, 2023 will examine industry changes, challenges, and opportunities.

With potential movement in rescheduling, the community must gather and dare to imagine what comes next.

MJBizCon 2023 celebrates the cannabis community and those who continue to dare to grow, dare to dream, dare to learn and dare to expand. Despite the complex regulations, growing pains, stock swings, and 'dare' we say potential re-scheduling, MJBizCon is where the industry unites.

The largest, most established cannabis business conference and expo in the world, MJBizCon will host over 1,400 exhibitors in the 300,000 net square foot expo and feature 100+ speakers throughout the 3-day conference and pre-show forums, such as: reMind Psychedelics Business Forum, Associations Day, Finance Forum, Marketing Forum and Science Forum, and the inaugural Women in Leadership Forum.

More than 30,000 cannabis industry professionals, entrepreneurs, executives, and investors from around the world are expected for the exceptional networking, partnership building opportunities, and deal closing week.

This year's conference will dare to tackle tough topics and partnerships will open new opportunities:

Alexa Alianiello (X, formerly Twitter), and Yoko Miyashita (Leafly). The new track, Cannabis Business Strategies and Solutions will feature The Mainstreaming of Cannabis Tech with Socrates Rosenfeld (Jane Technologies),(X, formerly Twitter), and(Leafly).

Martin Luther King III (Drum Major Institute), Hope Wiseman (WISECO), Tamika Mallory (Until Freedom), Ademola Oyefeso (United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW)), Kristi Price (Black CannaBusiness), Omari Anderson (Best Dirty Lemonade) Social Equity & Diversity in Cannabis Track in partnership with Black CannaBusiness includes a Townhall discussion with(Drum Major Institute),(WISECO),(Until Freedom),(United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW)),(Black CannaBusiness),(Best Dirty Lemonade)

November 28 . Bringing together women in cannabis for a motivational and engaging day of content and round table discussions on advancing women, fixing toxic cultures, overcoming challenges, dealing with social media trolls, and more. The MJBiz Women in Leadership Pre-Show Forum debuts this year for a full day,. Bringing together women in cannabis for a motivational and engaging day of content and round table discussions on advancing women, fixing toxic cultures, overcoming challenges, dealing with social media trolls, and more.

November 30 . The Emjays International Cannabis Awards produced by Farechild Events in association with MJBizCon will be announced at the awards show on

The European Pavilion, in partnership with Cannabis Europa, owned by Prohibition Partners, will feature European cannabis companies on the expo floor, dedicated meet ups and networking lounge/events.

Show favorites such as the State of the Industry talk, expo floor segmentation (Business Services; Cultivation Products and Services; Retail and Dispensary; Processing, Packaging and Lab services), The Patio at MJBizCon, and First-Timers Open House, all return.

"With potential movement in rescheduling, now more than ever, the community must gather and dare to imagine what comes next. We gather to share our stories, experiences, and business insights to move the industry forward," said Chief Revenue & Experience Officer, MJBiz, Jess Tyler. "Just like 12 years ago when we dared to launch MJBizCon, we want the community to know we are still here ready to conquer new hurdles and forge new opportunities."

Registration is open, click here.

Full conference agenda is posted here

View the 'Dare to Grow' video series or submit a 'Dare to' story here

ABOUT MJBiz

MJBiz is the leading B2B resource for the cannabis industry. Founded in 2011, it is the most trusted publisher and event producer serving cannabis industry entrepreneurs and investors from around the globe. MJBiz produces MJBizCon, the longest-running and largest cannabis trade show in the world. The award-winning event has made the Trade Show Executive's Fastest 50 list and ranks on the Gold 100 list of largest tradeshows in the U.S. The 2023 tradeshow will return to Las Vegas November 28- December 1, 2023 (Pre-Show Forums November 28). The MJBiz team also produces news and analysis of the marijuana and hemp industries via MJBizDaily, Hemp Industry Daily, MJBiz Magazine, MJBiz Factbook, and MJBizScience's Emerald Conference. For more information about MJBizCon or MJBiz, please visit www.MJBizCon.com and www.MJBizDaily.com.

ABOUT EMERALD

Emerald's talented and experienced team grows our customers' businesses 365 days a year through connections, content, and commerce. We expand connections that drive new business opportunities, product discovery, and relationships with over 140 annual events, matchmaking, and lead-gen services. We create content to ensure that our customers are on the cutting edge of their industries and are continually developing their skills. And we power commerce through efficient year-round buying and selling. We do all this by seamlessly integrating in-person and digital platforms and channels. Emerald is immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. As true partners, we create experiences that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. Emerald acquired MJBiz in January 2022.

For more information, please visit http//www.emeraldx.com/

View original content:

SOURCE MJBiz