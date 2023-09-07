HONEYWELL LEVERAGES QUANTUM COMPUTING ENCRYPTION KEYS TO BOLSTER UTILITIES' DATA SECURITY AGAINST CYBER THREATS

Company becomes the first to integrate quantum-computing-hardened encryption keys into smart meters for gas, water and electric utilities

Quantinuum's advanced technology provides heightened protection against threats to end users and critical infrastructure

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced that it is the first company to integrate quantum-computing-hardened encryption keys into smart utility meters, helping protect end-user data from advanced cybersecurity threats. Honeywell will utilize Quantinuum's Quantum Origin technology to help increase reliability and trust in the digitally transforming utilities sector.

(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell) (PRNewswire)

The enhanced security utility meters set a new benchmark protecting against data breaches and help ensure the uninterrupted operation of gas, water, and electricity utilities infrastructure for both residential and commercial applications.

"By integrating Quantinuum's quantum-computing-hardened encryption technology into our smart meters, we're advancing data security for our customers and helping to shape the dialogue on how the utility industries should approach cybersecurity in the quantum era," said Hamed Heyhat, President of Smart Energy and Thermal Solutions at Honeywell. "This integration underscores how continuous innovation enables customers to stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape. It is a level of protection that is vitally important in our increasingly digital and interconnected world."

Quantinuum's Quantum Origin offers an advantage over traditional solutions by generating keys through quantum-computing-enhanced randomness, making them truly unpredictable and significantly enhancing data security for utilities' end users.

No other companies in the smart meter market currently offer quantum-hardened encryption protection. The integration of this technology into Honeywell's Smart Energy and Thermal Solutions' products will help address the industry's growing data security needs, particularly as it relates to critical infrastructure.

"Robust cybersecurity requires a multifaceted approach, taking advantage of the latest technologies," said Tony Uttley, President and COO of Quantinuum. "Our work with Honeywell demonstrates the importance of using the power of today's quantum computers to create a more resilient cyber infrastructure to better protect customers."

Honeywell's Smart Energy and Thermal Solution products with Quantum Origin are available now to customers in North America and Europe. This integration will further solidify Honeywell's position as an industry leader in delivering innovative and secure solutions for the utilities sector.

For more information on Honeywell's cybersecurity solutions, please visit Honeywell | Cybersecurity and to learn more about Quantum Origin, please visit Quantinuum | Quantum Origin.

About Honeywell:

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit Honeywell | Newsroom.

Media Contact:

Bruno Falcone, (908) 894-3403, bruno.falcone@honeywell.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Honeywell