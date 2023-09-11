Horizon Services, Inc., Unveils Patient Safety Advancements Led by Chief Compliance Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient safety strides have been achieved by Horizon Services, Inc., a nonprofit entity dedicated to substance-use disorder treatment. Spearheading these accomplishments is Eliseo Becerra, Chief Compliance Officer, who formed a partnership with InvisALERT Solutions-ObservSMART, a trusted rounding technology, known for increasing patient safety, enhancing quality of care, and improving regulatory adherence within diverse healthcare settings.

Horizon Service's partnership with ObservSMART increases patient safety. (PRNewswire)

The adoption of ObservSMART marked a significant improvement in patient monitoring, resulting in improved patient safety

Eliseo Becerra, a driven healthcare compliance professional and CCO of Horizon Services, Inc., has been instrumental in driving systematic enhancements within his organization. With his understanding of industry regulations and a passion for elevating patient care standards, Becerra adopted the ObservSMART rounding solution into the workflow at Palm Ave Detox in San Mateo, CA, after searching for a safer, more modernized way of client monitoring.

ObservSMART redefines how healthcare professionals conduct their patient rounds. By introducing a proximity-based monitoring approach, ObservSMART ensures that staff are physically present with patients during required checks. This unique feature eliminates uncertainty and significantly reduces the risk of adverse safety events. Additionally, there are built-in alerts for staff and leadership, allowing for proactive intervention and risk mitigation.

Regulatory standards necessitate rigorous patient monitoring and documentation, a requirement that Horizon Services initially sought to meet through manual tracking logs. In 2020, the Department of Healthcare Services (DHCS) initiated a large regulatory change for agencies like Horizon Services that required meeting guidelines for patient monitoring in a detoxification setting.

In response to the evolving substance-use disorder industry, Horizon Services revamped their governance and patient care practices under new leadership. The formation of a dedicated Compliance Department signaled a critical shift in the organization's approach to measuring compliance and improving patient care.

"The adoption of ObservSMART marked a significant improvement in patient monitoring, resulting in improved patient safety. Mandatory training ensured staff proficiency, while regular audits encouraged adherence to protocols and timely identification of potential issues. These initiatives led to a considerable cultural shift, positioning quality of care and patient safety as the foundation of all organizational activities."

With ObservSMART's help, the improvements introduced by Eliseo Becerra have resulted in a stronger culture of safety, empowering crucial staff with easy-to-use and effective tool for patient care. The ObservSMART solution is not limited to a specific healthcare organization or patient population. Its adaptability and applicability to various behavioral healthcare settings make it a valuable tool for organizations across the healthcare spectrum.

To read further on how Eliseo Becerra has strategized Horizon Services Inc's achievements with ObservSMART, learn more here.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InvisALERT Solutions