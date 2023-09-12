Embrace Pet Insurance Announces Top Paw MVPs and Top Benchwarmers in Its Pawthlete Showdown Video Contest

Public Vote Determined Six Pets to Take Home Grand Prizes

CLEVELAND, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing a new team of tail-waggingly talented su-paw-stars! Embrace Pet Insurance, a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States, and Official Pet Insurer of the Cleveland Browns, has announced the winners of its first-ever Embrace Pawthlete Showdown, just ahead of the 2023 NFL Season. Over 300 pet parents from across the nation submitted videos showcasing their furry friends' captivating athletic talents or uncoordinated fumbles, and the public voted to identify the Top Paw MVPs and Top Benchwarmers.

"As we approached our first season as the official pet insurer of the Cleveland Browns, we wanted to find a way to celebrate our love for both sports and pets," said Brian Macias, President of Embrace Pet Insurance. "The Embrace Pawthlete Showdown gave us an opportunity to highlight the skills and talents, or lack thereof, of our furry companions, and get a good laugh in, too."

Top Paw MVPs

The Top Paw MVP category encouraged participants to submit videos that highlight their pet's exceptional athleticism or remarkable feats. The Top Paw MVPs are:

Koa , a one-eyed dog who showcased remarkable athleticism, triumphing over adversity. Bon Bon , a pup who can do an impressively smooth handstand. Leila , a "Chocolate Chunk" of a dog with an impressive dock dive.

Top Benchwarmers

The Top Benchwarmer category highlighted pets' silly, uncoordinated and heartwarming qualities. The Top Benchwarmers are:

Koda , a dog who was saving his energy for other things when he made a ridiculous dismount from the couch. Willow , a 13-year-old pup who is better suited for watching baseball than playing it. Charlotte , a cat who missed every toy she lunged at.

First-place winners will receive $1,000, second-place winners will receive $500, and third-place winners will receive $250.

To view all Embrace Pawthlete Showdown video submissions, click here.

For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit embracepetinsurance.com.

About Embrace Pet Insurance

Embrace Pet Insurance, a part of NSM Insurance Group, is a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States. Embrace offers comprehensive accident and illness pet health insurance. In addition to insurance, Embrace offers Wellness Rewards, a non-insurance, optional preventative care product that is unique to the industry. Wellness Rewards reimburses for routine veterinary visits, grooming, vaccinations, training, and much more, with no itemized limitations. Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country. For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit EmbracePetInsurance.com or call (800) 660-3817.

