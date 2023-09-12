Union Pacific's Newest Offering Removes Full Day of Transit Between the U.S., Mexico and Canada, Creating Unmatched Service for Customers

New Route Brings Needed Competition for Trucking as Mexican Exports Increase

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena announced today at Morgan Stanley's 11th Annual Laguna Conference that the railroad's Mexico intermodal products – Eagle and Falcon Premium – create unmatched intermodal services, connecting the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Union Pacific recently removed a full day of transit time for customers shipping on Eagle and Falcon Premium. Eagle Premium delivers seamless interchange between Mexico, Chicago, the West Coast, and eastern U.S. points, including Detroit, Michigan and Louisville, Kentucky. Falcon Premium, developed jointly with Canadian National (CN) and Grupo Mexico (GMXT), serves all CN points within Canada and Detroit, Michigan.

Both Eagle and Falcon Premium take advantage of Union Pacific's route between Texas and Chicago. The services provide customers an environmentally responsible alternative to truck along a critical trade corridor, just in time to serve companies that have recently relocated to Mexico. Union Pacific's transit improvements directly compete with truck and benefit intermodal customers shipping automotive parts, food, FAK (freight all kinds), home appliances and temperature-controlled products.

"Union Pacific has a great network, and we will continue leveraging it to offer our customers competitive, world-class service," said Vena. "I'm optimistic about the strong performance and the growth potential as a result of our operational excellence and opportunities created by the nearshoring trend in Mexico."

Advantages for Union Pacific's customers include:

The most reliable, proven network connecting Mexico to the U.S. and Canada , leveraging each railroad's best services and routes including Union Pacific's 30-year history in Mexico . Union Pacific remains the only railroad to serve all six of Mexico's major gateways.

Seven-day per week service between GMXT terminals in Mexico : Monterrey, Nuevo Leon , and Silao, Guanajuato . Service includes both interchange with GMXT at Eagle Pass, Texas , as well as through Union Pacific's Port Laredo Intermodal Terminal at Laredo, Texas , which is the shortest route and provides the most efficient delivery time with the least amount of elevation gain and crew changes.

"Hundreds of miles are saved on the Union Pacific route from Mexico to Chicago, eastern U.S. cities and Canada compared to other solutions, and for our customers, this translates into service dependability and total delivered cost savings," said Kenny Rocker, Union Pacific executive vice president – Marketing and Sales. "We're excited to offer this one-of-a-kind service and expect our customers to win in the marketplace."

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com .

