Kimberly-Clark Elects Deeptha Khanna to its Board of Directors

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) today announced that Deeptha Khanna has been elected to its board of directors effective immediately. In connection with the election, Kimberly-Clark's board size will be increased from 12 to 13, and Ms. Khanna will be appointed to serve on the board's Audit Committee.

"We are thrilled to have Deeptha join our board," said Mike Hsu, Chairman and CEO of Kimberly-Clark. "She brings a wealth of experience in strategy and transformation, innovation, and M&A. Her deep international expertise in CPG and the health sector will provide invaluable perspective to executing our growth strategy and delivering our purpose of Better Care for a Better World."

Ms. Khanna is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Business Leader, Personal Health, for Royal Philips, a health technology company, a position she has held since 2020, while serving on the company's Executive Committee. Prior to joining Philips, she held positions of increasing responsibility at Johnson & Johnson, including Global President, Skin Health and Office of Marketing Value, from 2019 to 2020; Global President, Baby Care, from 2017 to 2019; and Vice President, Baby Care, Asia Pacific and Global Emerging Markets, from 2015 to 2017. Prior to joining Johnson & Johnson, Ms. Khanna also worked at Procter & Gamble beginning in 1998.

